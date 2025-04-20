Veil Of The Serpent Cover Iced Earth Classic 'Last December'

(PR) Veil Of The Serpent has unveiled their latest release, a thunderous and emotionally charged cover of Iced Earth's classic track, "Last December". Known for their dark, haunting sound and gripping storytelling, Veil Of The Serpent delivers a fresh yet faithful rendition of the 1995 Burnt Offerings masterpiece. Retaining the original song's raw intensity and melancholic atmosphere, the band injects their signature heavy, immersive sound, making this version a standout tribute to the legendary power metal pioneers.
The release of this cover also coincides with the 30th anniversary of Iced Earth's Burnt Offerings, an album that left an indelible mark on the metal scene. Veil Of The Serpent pays homage to this milestone by bringing new life to one of its most memorable tracks, bridging the past and present of heavy metal.
This release follows Veil Of The Serpent's recent success with their concept album Gallery Of Sin, which received critical acclaim for its cinematic storytelling. Their momentum continues with "Last December", showcasing their ability to reimagine classic metal anthems while staying rooted in their own artistic identity.
Fans can stream "Last December" on all major digital platforms, with an accompanying lyric video available on the band's official YouTube channel.
