Watch Bebe Stockwell 'Driving Backwards' With Chance Emerson

(CR) Singer, songwriter and performer Bebe Stockwell releases brand-new track "Driving Backwards" featuring Chance Emerson. "Driving Backwards" is the titular track from Bebe's forthcoming EP of the same name releasing May 9 via Columbia Records. "Driving Backwards" follows Bebe's first handful of releases on Columbia Records with December's "Minor Inconveniences" reaching #12 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart.

Says Bebe of "Driving Backwards" and her forthcoming EP in an Instagram post, "I am extremely excited to announce that my first EP, "Driving Backwards," will be released on May 9th! Honestly I never imagined that I would have so many people eager to hear the music that I wrote and it's such an amazing experience. I can't thank each of you enough for being here with me. These songs are all about reflection and acknowledging how far you've come in life. Each of us has our own personal journey, and it's incredible how we can hold and cherish these memories as human beings. I hope the music resonates with you as deeply as it does with me."

Bebe is gearing up to hit the road this May with prominent slots at hallmark festivals as well as select headline dates. Between sets at Boston Calling and Bonnaroo, Bebe has headline shows at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge and two shows at New York City's Mercury Lounge with the first show already being sold out.

Born in Boston, Bebe Stockwell crafts folk anthems inspired by everyday moments that blend gentle melodies with acoustic guitar and organic percussion, offering a unique Gen-Z perspective rooted in timeless craft. While attending NYU she caught the attention of GRAMMY-winning producer M-Phazes, leading to the release of her breakout single "Love Me Back," which garnered over 7 million streams. Along the way, she's collaborated with artists like Noah Kahan, Sam McPherson, and Charlie Burg, while sharing stages with Claire Rosinkranz, Stephen Sanchez, and more.

