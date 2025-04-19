Watch Doechii's 'Anxiety' Video

(ICLG) Doechii dropped the official video for her new single, "Anxiety." The track, which was released last month via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records, has already amassed over 272 million combined global streams, including 85 million U.S. streams, and more than 23 billion views across her social media.

Directed by James Mackel, the official video follows Doechii as she makes her way through an elegant home with an attentive staff. Yet this luxe setting is fraught with disturbing situations, including a kitchen fire, a menacing Doberman Pinscher, a falling chandelier and a team of window-busting intruders. She escapes to the street for a moment of peace only to be joined by upwards of 100 dancers, who only amp up her anxiety.

"Anxiety" is Doechii's first single to enter the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100. The track is the top 20 at Top 40 and Urban radio. "Anxiety" ranks in the top 10 at Rhythm radio and follows her #1 Rhythm radio hit "DENIAL IS A RIVER."

Currently #12 on the Spotify Global chart, "Anxiety" is in the top 5 of the UK's Official Singles chart while "DENIAL IS A RIVER" debuted at No. 1 on both the Official Physical Singles and Official Vinyl Singles charts, giving Doechii her first two leaders on the tallies.

In February, Doechii won a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal. The album came in at No. 1 on Rolling Stone's list of "The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2024" and placed in the top 10 of their overall "Best Albums of 2024" tally. Critics at NPR, Paste, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum and UPROXX also hailed Alligator Bites Never Heal as one of 2024's best albums. Listen HERE. Doechii was recently named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music event and Outstanding Music Artist at the GLAAD Media Awards.

