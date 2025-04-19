Watch Roman Alexander's 'Tying One On' Video

(FPR) Country riser Roman Alexander raises a glass, and maybe a few regrets, with the release of his brand new single, "Tying One On," available everywhere today. Written by GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Jessi Alexander (Luke Combs), John Morgan (Jason Aldean), and Will Bundy (Thomas Rhett), the track leans into the time-honored country tradition of drowning your sorrows and telling the bartender you're "good."

"'Tying One On' is a song that knows exactly what heartbreak tastes like; whiskey, regret, and a hint of denial," shares Roman. "It's for the nights that moving on feels impossible so you settle for numbing the sting, one round of drinks at a time. We have all been there; Telling the bartender we are fine while the jukebox plays all the wrong songs. Somewhere between the first sip and the last call, you realize that maybe, just maybe, you're one drink closer to letting go."

Roman first made waves with his debut single "Cocktail Conversations" (featured on NBC's Today Show) which has since racked up over 86 million streams to date. With a "retro feel" that's "nothing short of irresistible" (PEOPLE), he's continued to drop fan-favorites like the viral "Trying Not To" with Alana Springsteen and "Between You and Me" with Ashley Cooke. Named one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch, he's spent more time on the Hot Country playlist than almost any other independent artist and even landed on the Spotify US Viral 50.

A slow-burning toast to lost love and late-night mistakes, "Tying One On" is Roman's first release of 2025 and doubles down on what's made him a standout; Rich, emotional vocals, razor-sharp storytelling, and a clever twist on country tradition. The track sets the tone for a new chapter, ahead of his third EP dropping later this year.

The official music video for "Tying One On" also premieres today, directed by the CMT Award-nominated Sean O'Halloran (Lainey Wilson). Filmed in a perfectly preserved midcentury house on the outskirts of town that feels more like Palm Springs than Nashville zip code, the storyline unfolds in a more comical than heartbreaking way, revealing a unique perspective of how "Tying One On" can unfold when your relationship finally hits a breaking point.

Roman's not just raising the bar for himself, he's also lent his songwriting talents to other artists, co-writing the Dustin Lynch Top 20 hit "Party Mode," which earned a BMI Country Award as one of the most-performed songs of the year. As HollywoodLife puts it, Roman "has already shown the potential to be one of the brightest country stars of his generation."

He's taken his earnest, confident performances across the country, opening for the likes of Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, and Billy Currington. Later this month, he'll join the lineup at Live in the Vineyard Goes Country (April 22-24) in Napa Valley, performing alongside Jordan Davis, Brett Young, RaeLynn, and Katharine McPhee among others. The exclusive three-day event pairs rising talent with Napa wineries, world-class chefs, and a who's who of industry tastemakers including music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs and corporate hospitality groups, for an intimate showcase of what's next in country music.

Whether you're mending a broken heart or just in it for a damn good country song, Roman Alexander's "Tying One On" might be the sonic drink you didn't know you needed. Cheers!

Related Stories

News > Roman Alexander