Alex Isley Shares New EP 'WHEN'

(Warner) GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Alex Isley invites listeners deeper into her sonic universe with the release of her lush, emotionally rich new EP, WHEN - out now via Free Lunch Records / Warner Records.

A masterclass in soulful vulnerability and sensual restraint, WHEN is Alex at her most refined and revelatory. The seven-track project includes the hypnotic focus track "Mic On," produced by GRAMMY-winning artist Kaytranada, and showcases production from the acclaimed Camper (Brandy, H.E.R., Coco Jones), adding new layers of texture and intention to Alex's signature sound.

Alex previously shared the slow-burning gem "Hands," an intimate track that invites listeners into a dreamlike world of longing and deep connection. The single received overwhelming praise from outlets such as Billboard, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, Essence, Elle, Rated R&B, and VIBE, among others. Her most recent release, "Ms. Goody Two Shoes," was also met with immense critical acclaim and social chatter that culminated with a fan activation in Beverly Hills.

About the EP, Alex shares, "WHEN is an exploration of love, identity, intimacy, and emotional growth-it's a collection of some of my deepest thoughts, dreams, and memories, and the beginning of me leaning more into my sensuality."

WHEN introduces Alex's sonic universe with a labyrinth of synths and soulful production. Spanning six tracks, the EP is packed with emotional candor, projecting an alluring interplay of vulnerability and romance. Her signature rich, airy vocals fit comfortably into varied soundscapes from Camper ("Hands") and Kaytranada ("Mic On"), cast against candid depictions of the singer-songwriter's thoughts, dreams, and memories. Stream the EP here

Related Stories

Alex Isley Announces New EP With 'Ms. Goody Two Shoes'

News > Alex Isley