Bob Marley's 80th birthday Celebrated With Expanded Documentary Release

() 2025 marks Bob Marley's 80th birthday anniversary, and as a part of the year-long celebration, Ziggy Marley's Tuff Gong Worldwide will re-release the critically acclaimed MARLEY via video steaming platforms and a special 80th Collector's Edition DVD including two hours of never-before-seen interview footage with the reggae icon's friends and family.

MARLEY, first released in 2012 and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, Marley is widely regarded as the definitive documentary on the life, music, and legacy of the global reggae icon. Featuring rare footage, never-before-seen performances, and interviews with Marley's family, friends, and collaborators, Marley offers an intimate and comprehensive look at the man behind the music.

The film explores his journey from humble beginnings in Jamaica to becoming one of the most influential musicians of all time, spreading messages of love, unity, and resistance that continue to resonate worldwide.

MARLEY is available via domestic video streaming platforms now; with a global streaming release of July 15, 2025. The 80th Edition Collectors DVD is available at Amazon and independent film and music retailers.

