Bob Marley's 80th birthday Celebrated With Expanded Documentary Release

() 2025 marks Bob Marley's 80th birthday anniversary, and as a part of the year-long celebration, Ziggy Marley's Tuff Gong Worldwide will re-release the critically acclaimed MARLEY via video steaming platforms and a special 80th Collector's Edition DVD including two hours of never-before-seen interview footage with the reggae icon's friends and family.
MARLEY, first released in 2012 and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, Marley is widely regarded as the definitive documentary on the life, music, and legacy of the global reggae icon. Featuring rare footage, never-before-seen performances, and interviews with Marley's family, friends, and collaborators, Marley offers an intimate and comprehensive look at the man behind the music.
The film explores his journey from humble beginnings in Jamaica to becoming one of the most influential musicians of all time, spreading messages of love, unity, and resistance that continue to resonate worldwide.
MARLEY is available via domestic video streaming platforms now; with a global streaming release of July 15, 2025. The 80th Edition Collectors DVD is available at Amazon and independent film and music retailers.
80th Birthday Commemorative Plans For Bob Marley Revealed
Kenny Chesney Getting Ready For Sun Goes Down Tour
Ziggy Marley Added To California Roots Music and Arts Festival
Bob Marley's Exodus Expanded To Celebrate One Love Biopic
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency- The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'- more
Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey- Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album- The Who Unfire Zak Starkey- more
Tyler Childers And Chris Stapleton To Headline Healing Appalachia- Billy Strings and More Join Andy Frasco & The U.N. For 'Life Is Easy'- more
Ken Carson Scores His First No. 1- Selena Honored With Lifetime Achievement Plaque By RIAA- Foreigner's 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' Gets Soul Makeover- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency
The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'
Bridges Ablaze Celebrate 28 Million Streams With Live 'Apocalypse' Video
Chameleons Hitting The Road With The Psychedelic Furs
Halocene Team With Fame On Fire For 'Euphoria'
Pete Townshend In The Studio For 'Empty Glass' 45th Anniversary
Imminent Sonic Destruction Unleash 'The Game'
Singled Out: Matias Roden's Disease with No Name