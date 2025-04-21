Bridges Ablaze Celebrate 28 Million Streams With Live 'Apocalypse' Video

(BMA) Austin-based Bridges Ablaze, the buzzing rock band born from the serendipitous encounter between two incredibly talented artists-Brien Allen and Ruben Zamora-continues to captivate audiences with their transformative music journey. Bridges Ablaze announce their live video for "Apocalypse." Hot off the release of their singles "Take Me," "Heartbroken Angel," "Numb," and "Apocalypse," (over 28M plays on TikTok).

From chance meeting to dynamic partnership, their story is nothing short of awe-inspiring.In the heart of El Paso, TX, Ruben Zamora, originally destined for a career in the Military, found himself contemplating his future. Despite previous band experiences, Ruben's unwavering passion for music propelled him towards a career in the industry. His professional approach to the chaotic music world has been instrumental in his success. A fateful visit to Guitar Center would accelerate his life's trajectory.

On the other side was Brien Allen, pursuing a Petroleum Sciences degree at the University of Texas. Brien's musical journey began in middle school when he taught himself the guitar, overcoming challenges with a unique determination. Inspired by musicians and situations that pushed him, Brien's dedication to improvement became his trademark. All this led him to an encounter at an Austin Guitar Center.

Their paths aligned as if scripted-Brien and Ruben, drawn by the magnetic pull of music, met in the afore-mentioned Guitar Center, recognizing each other's exceptional talent. The mutual admiration sparked a connection, leading to the formation of Bridges Ablaze in 2019. With a lineup of talented musicians, Bridges Ablaze made their mark with a compelling cover of 30 Seconds To Mars' "The Kill."

Their quest for the perfect producer led them to Robby Joyner (Fire From The Gods), where synergy on a personal and musical level flourished. The collaborative process became a harmonious blend of respect, flow, collaboration, and vulnerability. In 2023, armed with insights gained through mentorship under industry luminaries, the band orchestrated a professional release strategy, assembling a stellar team to execute every detail with precision.



