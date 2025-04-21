Celebrate Country Icons George Jones, Wynonna, & Iconic Women of Country Music in May

(Kayos) The production teams at TH Entertainment, LLC and Mercury Studios are excited to announce the release of three highly anticipated country music-related videos this May on various formats.

On May 16, 2025, George Jones' legacy is being celebrated in an all-star tribute concert Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones on DVD+Blu-ray & Digital Video. Recorded live in April 2023 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama to mark the 10th anniversary of George Jones' passing, this special one-night-only concert features performances & interviews from Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Travis Tritt, Jamey Johnson, Trace Adkins and many more highlighting how deeply his music has influenced country stars across generations.

Iconic Women of Country takes you on a journey through the lives and music of 14 legendary female country artists on May 9, 2025. Celebrating the women who helped shape country music into what it is today, this blu-ray and digital video featuring interviews by Trisha Yearwood, Kathy Mattea, and Wynonna Judd paying tribute to unforgettable voices like Tammy Wynette, Kitty Wells, Dottie West, Patsy Montana, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Jean Shepard, Lynn Anderson, Patsy Cline, Jeannie C. Riley, Connie Smith, Brenda Lee, Dolly Parton, and Minnie Pearl.

Coming up on May 30th, join Wynonna Judd and her band for an intimate performance "Concert From My Place" with Wynonna filmed at her home just outside of Nashville, TN. Accompanied by her husband Cactus Moser-who leads the band and plays drums-Wynonna performs a heartfelt set featuring country classics, hits by The Judds, and her own solo favorites. Special guest and Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile joins in for memorable renditions of "Love Is Alive" and "Together Again."

Still Playin; Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones Track Listing:

Who's Gonna Fill Their Shoes - Jamey Johnson

The Race Is On - Travis Tritt

Why Baby Why - Dierks Bentley

A Picture of Me Without You - Lorrie Morgan

She Thinks I Still Care - Sara Evans

Golden Ring - Wynonna & Jamey Johnson

I Always Get Lucky With You - Gretchen Wilson

Right Left Hand - The Isaacs

Same Ole Me - Trace Adkins & The Isaacs

One Woman Man - Tim Watson

The One I Loved Back Then - Tracy Lawrence & Tim Watson

The Blues Man - Sam Moore

Choices - Aaron Lewis

White Lightning - Justin Moore

The Grand Tour - Tanya Tucker

Love Bug - Tracy Byrd

Window Up Above - Uncle Kracker

You've Still Got A Place In My Heart - Janie Fricke

The Door - Travis Tritt

Me & Jesus - Lisa Matassa

A Few Ole Country Boys - Joe Nichols, Justin Moore & Randy Travis

Tennessee Whisky - T. Graham Brown

Finally Friday - Dillon Carmichael

Yesterday's Wine - Charlie Starr & Jamey Johnson

If Drinkin' Don't Kill Me - Joe Nichols

Bartenders Blues - Jelly Roll

He Stopped Loving Her Today - Brad Paisley

I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair - Michael Ray, Tracy Byrd, Janie Fricke & Dillon Carmichael

Concert From My Place with Wynonna Track Listing:

1. No One Else On Earth

2. There Goes My Love

3. A World So Full Of Love

4. Why Not Me

5. Love Is Alive

6. Wild Mountain Berries

7. Give Myself A Party

8. If I Didn't Care

9. Midnight

10. Together Again

11. Ever Gentle On My Mind

12. She's His Only Need

13. California Cotton Field

14. Are You Ready For The Country

15. Till I Get It Right

