Chameleons Hitting The Road With The Psychedelic Furs

(Reybee) As Chameleons prepare for their co-headlining tour this Spring 2025 with Texas darkwave act Twin Tribes which begins on April 25th in Minneapolis, they will need to pack bigger suitcases for their North American jaunt. Filling in for Mission U.K. who were unfortunately sidelined by illness, Psychedelic Furs has invited Chameleons to support their Summer tour.

"The Mission have become really good friends of ours and we hope and know that they'll bounce back soon," says vocalist/bassist Vox. "Although it has come our way via very sad circumstances, we're thrilled at the prospect of stepping in and joining the legendary Psychedelic Furs for part of their upcoming North American Tour. I'm sure it'll be a bill to remember. "

Chameleons have been experiencing a career renaissance of sorts, rejuvenated by a creative fusion of the current lineup which includes founding members Vox and Reg Smithies (guitar), along with Stephen Rice (guitar), Danny Ashberry (keyboards), and Todd Demma (drums). In effect, their fanbase has been expanding as reflected by the growing size of their audiences. "We feel the band is better than ever and it's nice to see so many people responding to it," says Vox. The last couple of years have been instrumental for the influential post-punk band whose originals began at the top of the 1980s. The band has garnered some of the best reviews and chart positions in the four decades since their start (their 2024 EP Where Are You? landed the #1 position on iTunes Top Albums).

In addition, Chameleons are gearing up for the release of their upcoming album Arctic Moon later in 2025 which will be their first studio full-length since 2001's Why Call It Anything. Vox explains, "It's quite different from anything Chameleons has done before, and I know this will probably polarize the legacy audience, but we're quite excited about how it's developing. I think the songwriting is much more mature in a lot of ways, which is to be expected, I suppose, given our age, but I, for one, really believe we're taking the band forward, and I'm quite excited about it."

Tour dates:

April 25 - Minneapolis MN - Varsity Theater*

April 26 - Chicago IL - Epiphany Center*

April 28 - Toronto ON - Opera House*

April 29 - Montreal QC - Society for Arts & Technology*

April 30 - Boston MA - Big Night Live*

May 1 - Ardmore PA - Ardmore Music Hall*

May 2 - Norwalk CT - District Music Hall*

May 3 - Brooklyn NY - Warsaw*

May 4 - Silver Spring MD - The Fillmore*

June 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

June 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Indy and Hi-Fi Annex^

June 28 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield#

June 29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens#

July 1 - Columbus, OH - Temple Live#

July 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre^

July 3 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum#

July 4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort#

July 5 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live#

July 8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom#

July 9 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl#

July 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade^

July 11 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues#

July 12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues#

July 14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues#

July 15 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody#

* signifies dates with Twin Tribes

# signifies dates with Psychedelic Furs

^ signifies headlining

Related Stories

The Chameleons Deliver 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' EP

The Chameleons Releasing 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' Next Month

She Wants Revenge Recruit Chameleons For Fall Tour

News > Chameleons