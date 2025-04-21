d4vd Announces WITHERED 2025 World Tour

(Interscope) Genre-defying breakout artist d4vd has officially announced the WITHERED 2025 World Tour. Following his electrifying Coachella performances, the massive run of shows will take him across North America and Europe later this summer and fall in support of his highly anticipated debut album WITHERED, out Friday, April 25 via Darkroom/ Interscope.

The tour kicks off August 5 in Del Mar, CA, and will see d4vd playing the biggest venues of his career - including iconic stages like The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Roundhouse in London, and HISTORY in Toronto - before wrapping November 4 in Warsaw, Poland.

Joining him on the road are intentionally curated support acts: Bryant Barnes, Laundry Day, Yung Kai, Saga Faye, and MOIO. Each opener has been personally championed by d4vd - artists with whom he shares deep creative ties and a mutual commitment to pushing sonic boundaries. Full tour routing below. Artist pre-sale will kick off Wednesday, April 23rd at 10AM local time. General on-sale will kick off on Thursday, April 24th 10AM local time.

"This tour is about more than just the music," says d4vd. "It's about the community we've built - the ones that have grown with me and inspired this next chapter. WITHERED is the most personal thing I've made, and I wanted the people on stage with me to reflect that journey."

Fans can expect a deeply immersive live experience with d4vd's hands-on involvement shaping every creative element - from set design to visuals and the emotional arc of each night. This marks a new era for the artist, one that reflects his evolution not only as a performer but as a visionary.

d4vd WITHERED 2025 World Tour Dates:

*Bryant Barnes support

^Laundry Day support

%Yung Kai support

#Saga Faye support

&MOIO

April 27th, 2025/ Houston, TX / White Oak Music Hall

August 5th, 2025 / Del Mar, CA / The Sound*

August 6th, 2025 / Phoenix, AZ / The Van Buren*

August 8th, 2025 / Dallas, TX / South Side Ballroom*

August 9th, 2025 / Austin, TX / Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

August 12th, 2025 / St. Petersburg, FL / Jannus Live*

August 13th, 2025 / Orlando, FL / The Beacham*

August 15th, 2025 / Atlanta, GA / Coca-Cola Roxy*

August 16th, 2025 / Nashville, TN / Marathon Music Works*

August 17th, 2025 / Charlotte, NC / The Fillmore Charlotte*

August 19th, 2025 / New York, NY / Terminal 5^

August 22nd, 2025 / Philadelphia, PA / The Fillmore Philadelphia^

August 23rd, 2025 / Silver Spring, MD / The Fillmore Silver Spring^

August 26th, 2025 / Cleveland, OH / The Agora^

August 28th, 2025 / Boston, MA / Roadrunner^

August 29th, 2025 / Montreal, QC, CAN / MTELUS^

August 30th, 2025 / Toronto, ON, CAN / HISTORY^

September 2nd, 2025 / Detroit, MI / Masonic Cathedral Theatre*

September 3rd, 2025 / Columbus, OH / Newport Music Hall*

September 5th, 2025 / Indianapolis, IN / Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

September 6th, 2025 / Chicago, IL / The Salt Shed*

September 7th, 2025 / Madison, WI / The Sylvee*

September 9th, 2025 / Minneapolis, MN / The Fillmore Minneapolis*

September 10th, 2025 / Kansas City, MO / The Truman*

September 12th, 2025 / Denver, CO / Mission Ballroom%

September 13th, 2025 / Salt Lake City, UT / The Complex%

September 15th, 2025 / Portland, OR / McMenamins Crystal Ballroom%

September 16th, 2025 / Seattle, WA / Showbox SoDo%

September 19th, 2025 / San Francisco, CA / The Warfield%

September 20th, 2025 / Los Angeles, CA / The Greek Theatre%

October 1st, 2025 / Oslo, NO / Sentrum Scene#

October 3rd, 2025 / Copenhagen, DK / VEGA#

October 4th, 2025 / Stockholm, SE / Fryshuset Arenan#

October 6th, 2025 / Cologne, DE / Carlswerk Victoria#

October 9th, 2025 / Amsterdam, NL / Melkweg#

October 10th, 2025 / Amsterdam, NL / Paradiso#

October 12th, 2025 / Brussels, BE / La Madeleine#

October 14th, 2025 / Dublin, IE / 3Olympia Theatre&

October 15th, 2025 / Manchester, UK / Manchester Academy&

October 16th, 2025 / Glasgow, UK / SWG3 Galvanizers&

October 18th, 2025 / Bristol, UK / SWX Bristol&

October 20th, 2025 / London, UK / Roundhouse&

October 23rd, 2025 / Paris, FR / Élysée Montmartre&

October 26, 2025 / Zurich, CH / X-TRA#

October 27, 2025 / Berlin, DE / Huxleys Neue Welt#

October 30, 2025 / Frankfurt, DE / ZOOM Frankfurt#

November 1, 2025 / Vienna, AT / Gasometer#

November 2, 2025/ Prague, CZ / ARCHA+#

November 4, 2025 / Warsaw, PL / Klub Stodola#

