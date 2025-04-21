.

Halocene Team With Fame On Fire For 'Euphoria'

(SSP) Rising alt-metal powerhouse Halocene has teamed up with Florida rockers Fame On Fire to release the fiery, anthemic new single entitled "Euphoria"!

Co-written/produced by both bands, the massive new song is about a fresh new feeling of something euphoric, and questioning is it real, or is it a momentary?

Commenting on the single, Halocene vocalist Addie Nicole says: "It was great to finally team up with Fame. We've been on each other's radars so much the last few years. Really impressed with what we have made together and I am enjoying playing it every night on our tour."

