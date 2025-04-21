(SSP) Rising alt-metal powerhouse Halocene has teamed up with Florida rockers Fame On Fire to release the fiery, anthemic new single entitled "Euphoria"!
Co-written/produced by both bands, the massive new song is about a fresh new feeling of something euphoric, and questioning is it real, or is it a momentary?
Commenting on the single, Halocene vocalist Addie Nicole says: "It was great to finally team up with Fame. We've been on each other's radars so much the last few years. Really impressed with what we have made together and I am enjoying playing it every night on our tour."
Singled Out: Halocene's Closer (Nine Inch Nails)
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency- The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'- more
Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey- Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album- The Who Unfire Zak Starkey- more
Tyler Childers And Chris Stapleton To Headline Healing Appalachia- Billy Strings and More Join Andy Frasco & The U.N. For 'Life Is Easy'- more
Ken Carson Scores His First No. 1- Selena Honored With Lifetime Achievement Plaque By RIAA- Foreigner's 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' Gets Soul Makeover- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency
The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'
Bridges Ablaze Celebrate 28 Million Streams With Live 'Apocalypse' Video
Chameleons Hitting The Road With The Psychedelic Furs
Halocene Team With Fame On Fire For 'Euphoria'
Pete Townshend In The Studio For 'Empty Glass' 45th Anniversary
Imminent Sonic Destruction Unleash 'The Game'
Singled Out: Matias Roden's Disease with No Name