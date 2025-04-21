.

Imminent Sonic Destruction Unleash 'The Game'

Imminent Sonic Destruction Unleash 'The Game'

(FP) Progressive metallers Imminent Sonic Destruction are excited to unleash their new single "The Game" from their upcoming album 'Floodgate', releasing on April 25th.

On the new single, guitarist/vocalist Tony Piccoli comments: "Look, some unknown band can go ahead and put out a presser about why their latest single is so important to them, and meaningful in the grand scheme of life, and bla bla bla bla.

"But here is why you PROG METAL DORKS need to check it, and our previous singles out right now. IT'S RIGHT UP YOUR PROG LOVING ALLEY, PAL. Do you like heavy, groove laden riffs? Do you like vocal harmonies? Do you like Rhodes pianos??

"THEN WHY AREN'T YOU ALREADY CLICKING ON THE LINK TO LISTEN TO IT RIGHT NOW? Don't like the way my press release is talking to you? Buy a ticket to one of my shows and say something to me directly about it."

