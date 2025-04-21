Imminent Sonic Destruction Unleash 'The Game'

(FP) Progressive metallers Imminent Sonic Destruction are excited to unleash their new single "The Game" from their upcoming album 'Floodgate', releasing on April 25th.
On the new single, guitarist/vocalist Tony Piccoli comments: "Look, some unknown band can go ahead and put out a presser about why their latest single is so important to them, and meaningful in the grand scheme of life, and bla bla bla bla.
"But here is why you PROG METAL DORKS need to check it, and our previous singles out right now. IT'S RIGHT UP YOUR PROG LOVING ALLEY, PAL. Do you like heavy, groove laden riffs? Do you like vocal harmonies? Do you like Rhodes pianos??
"THEN WHY AREN'T YOU ALREADY CLICKING ON THE LINK TO LISTEN TO IT RIGHT NOW? Don't like the way my press release is talking to you? Buy a ticket to one of my shows and say something to me directly about it."
Imminent Sonic Destruction Reveal New Single 'No One'
Imminent Sonic Destruction To Unleash The 'Floodgate' Album This Spring
News > Imminent Sonic Destruction
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency- The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'- more
Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey- Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album- The Who Unfire Zak Starkey- more
Tyler Childers And Chris Stapleton To Headline Healing Appalachia- Billy Strings and More Join Andy Frasco & The U.N. For 'Life Is Easy'- more
Ken Carson Scores His First No. 1- Selena Honored With Lifetime Achievement Plaque By RIAA- Foreigner's 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' Gets Soul Makeover- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency
The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'
Bridges Ablaze Celebrate 28 Million Streams With Live 'Apocalypse' Video
Chameleons Hitting The Road With The Psychedelic Furs
Halocene Team With Fame On Fire For 'Euphoria'
Pete Townshend In The Studio For 'Empty Glass' 45th Anniversary
Imminent Sonic Destruction Unleash 'The Game'
Singled Out: Matias Roden's Disease with No Name