Ken Carson Scores His First No. 1 With 'More Chaos'

(GLPR) Breakout artist Ken Carson earns his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the release of his latest album, More Chaos, out now via Opium/Interscope Records. Marking a major career milestone for the Atlanta-born rapper, the project debuted with over 59,500 equivalent album units in its first week, his highest debut to date.

More Chaos is Carson's first top 10 effort on the Billboard 200 and follows two previously charted titles: the critically acclaimed, A Great Chaos, (which peaked at No. 11 in 2023) and X, (which reached No. 115 in 2022). The album also claimed the No. 1 spot on Apple Music's All-Genre chart, Spotify's Global and U.S. charts, and this week's HITS Top 50 chart, while racking up 21 million streams on release day alone.

More Chaos was released on April 11 and serves as a continuation and evolution of the style Ken introduced on A Great Chaos, a revolutionary blend of rap, punk, and electronic music he simply defines as "chaos." Ken recorded most of the album while on his 80-date tour, finishing it during a marathon of sessions in Los Angeles. The album features production from his trusted circle, including Starboy, Lil 88, F1LTHY, Outtatown, Lucian, and legion, among others. On release night, Ken surprised fans with a bonus track: "Off The Meter," the first-ever official Opium link-up, bringing together Ken, Playboi Carti, and Destroy Lonely for a landmark moment in the label's history. Coinciding with the album release, Ken also shared the official video for "Money Spread."

A Great Chaos, which was released in October 2023, has become one of Ken's biggest breakthroughs, a sprawling, star-making effort that produced five gold-certified singles, debuted on the Billboard 200, and has impressively remained on the chart for 58 weeks. It also produced the Billboard Hot 100 hit, "overseas," earned support from industry giants like The New York Times, Pitchfork, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Complex, was featured on several "Best Of 2023" lists. Additionally, it landed Ken an opening spot on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' tour.

Building on that momentum, Ken made his debut performance at Coachella before embarking on his massive headline "Chaos World Tour," an 80-date journey across 70 cities that drew electrifying, sold-out crowds and consistently generated viral moments. With a reputation for high-octane performances, Ken Carson's live shows are a spectacle of rawness and intensity, drawing large, energetic crowds with his dynamic stage presence and unforgettable sets. But his impact extends beyond music, earning co-signs from icons like Young Thug, Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and LeBron James, and even a shoutout on Jeopardy! In 2024, he also launched a sold-out collaboration with Ed Hardy, took the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, and performed at ComplexCon in Las Vegas.

Ken Carson is making 2025 another landmark year. He delivered a massive performance at Rolling Loud California, secured his first-ever headline festival slot at Rubicon, and starred in the latest Y/Project x Heavn by Marc Jacobs campaign. A Great Chaos defined an era for Ken, and now, with More Chaos, he's pushing the movement to new heights, proving there's no end to the storm he's created.

Related Stories

Ken Carson Delivers 'Lord Of Chaos' Video

Ken Carson Shares 'Money Spread' Video As 'More Chaos' Album Arrives

Ken Carson Shares 'delusional' Video

News > Ken Carson