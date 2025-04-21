Phil Vassar Launching 25 Years of Paradise Tour

(MP) Phil Vassar, the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and piano-pounding hitmaker, is bringing his fiery keys and signature sound to stages across the nation for the "25 Years of Paradise" Tour. The 15-date (and counting) trek, kicking off May 30 at Freedom Country Fest, marks a milestone moment - celebrating the 25th anniversary of his era-defining smash "Just Another Day in Paradise."

Vassar (who has written 10 #1 Hits and 27 Top 40 songs) is bringing fans a night of pure nostalgia and non-stop energy - packed with chart-topping hits, fan favorites, and the signature charisma that's made him one of country music's most enduring voices. In addition to performing "Just Another Day in Paradise," the "25 Years of Paradise" Tour will feature timeless originals and dynamic covers of musical icons like Billy Joel and Elton John, breathing new life into his catalog with a fresh, ever-changing setlist each night. "It's amazing to see people singing along who weren't even born when the songs came out," Vassar shares.

Since bursting onto the scene with a piano and a dream, Vassar has carved out a career defined by heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and electric live shows. The platinum-selling single "Just Another Day in Paradise" wasn't just a No. 1 hit - it became an anthem for everyday love and family life, earning him a permanent place in the hearts of fans across America. With his signature mix of showmanship and sincerity, Vassar transforms every concert into a full-throttle, crowd-fueled celebration - and this tour will be no exception.

"I can't believe it's been 25 years since 'Paradise,'" Vassar says. "It's the song that started everything for me as a solo artist, and I still love playing it night after night. This tour is about celebrating the fans who have been with me from the start - and making some new memories along the way."

This tour isn't just a celebration - it's a statement. A life-altering heart attack and stroke in 2023 that nearly claimed his life reshaped Vassar's outlook. "You can't outrun your genetics, but you can take care of yourself," he reflects. His recovery has prompted a shift toward a calmer, more grateful life. "I'm way calmer now than I used to be. I've learned to enjoy the moment," he says, now embracing life with renewed perspective.

A prolific talent in Nashville, Vassar's songwriting career blossomed in the mid-'90s. He secured a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for country stars like Collin Raye ("Little Red Rodeo"), Alan Jackson ("Right on the Money"), Tim McGraw ("My Next Thirty Years," "For a Little While"), Jo Dee Messina ("Bye Bye," "Alright"), and Blackhawk ("Postmarked Birmingham"). By 1998, Vassar had signed a record deal with Arista and was honored as ASCAP's Country Songwriter of the Year in both 1999 and 2001.

With nine albums to his name, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards, and recognition as ACM's Top New Male Vocalist, Vassar's reign of chart-topping singles includes 10 No.1 hits and 27 Top 40 tracks. Standout songs like "Carlene," "Six-Pack Summer," and the enduring "Just Another Day in Paradise" showcase his signature style. His songwriting, whether penned for himself or others, is deeply rooted in authenticity. The timeless connection in songs like "American Child" and "My Next Thirty Years" - written in less than 20 minutes on his 30th birthday - exemplifies his ability to craft stories that resonate. "If you can write a cool lyric and pair it with a singable melody, that's what elevates a song," he notes.

Vassar plans to release new music and covers in support of his upcoming tour, as well as mentor emerging songwriters. He's passionate about giving back to the community that helped launch his career. As he reflects on his journey, his focus remains clear: creating music that moves people. "If a song sparks a reaction, that's all you're looking for," Vassar concludes. "I just want to keep doing what I love, enjoying the ride, and leaving behind songs that people can hold onto."

"25 YEARS OF PARADISE" TOUR DATES:

Friday, May 30 - Freedom, WI - Freedom Country Fest

Tuesday, June 10 - Fall Creek, WI - Nashville North USA

Friday, June 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Summerfest

Thursday, July 3 - Coralville, IA - Coralville 4thFest

Saturday, July 5 - Rich Hill, MO - Rich Hill July 4th Festival

Saturday, July 19 - Watertown, MN - B's On The River (Rib Fest)

Friday, July 25 - Seward, NE - Seward County Fair

Wednesday, July 30 - Gallipolis, OH - Gallia County Fair

Saturday, August 2 - Elkhorn, WI - Neon Nights Wisconsin

Saturday, August 9 - Hot Springs, AR - Timberwood Amphitheater

Thursday, August 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana State Fair

Wednesday, August 20 - Petoskey, MI - Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair

Saturday, August 30 - Independence, MO - SantaCaliGon Days Festival

Saturday, October 25 - Nashua, NH - Nashua Center for the Arts

Sunday, October 26 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

