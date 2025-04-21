.

Randy Rogers Band Premiere 'Break Itself' Video

04-21-2025
Randy Rogers Band Premiere 'Break Itself' Video

(TPR) Randy Rogers Band has released the emotional music video for their latest single, "Break Itself." The video made its broadcast debut on CMT Music and is now spinning across the 24-hour music channel.

The music video follows a family struggling with the balance of family life and work that takes them from home and their loved ones. Directed by the band's bass guitarist, Jon Richardson, we see a hardworking family man who is often taken away from home for his job and the difficult choices that must be made - leading to a shocking conclusion.

"Break Itself," written by Rogers, Parker McCollum and Randy Montana, is the band's first new music release in two years. The single marks the start of the next chapter of music from the Texas legends who have been in the studio with producer, Jedd Hughes. More new music from Randy Rogers Band this year as the group hones an elevated sound that still mirrors the heart of Texas.

The band is currently out on the road headlining shows in their home state of Texas with additional shows scheduled with Parker McCollum for his Parker McCollum Tour and can be seen at Country festivals throughout the summer.

News > Randy Rogers Band

