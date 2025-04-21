Randy Rogers Band Premiere 'Break Itself' Video

(TPR) Randy Rogers Band has released the emotional music video for their latest single, "Break Itself." The video made its broadcast debut on CMT Music and is now spinning across the 24-hour music channel.
The music video follows a family struggling with the balance of family life and work that takes them from home and their loved ones. Directed by the band's bass guitarist, Jon Richardson, we see a hardworking family man who is often taken away from home for his job and the difficult choices that must be made - leading to a shocking conclusion.
"Break Itself," written by Rogers, Parker McCollum and Randy Montana, is the band's first new music release in two years. The single marks the start of the next chapter of music from the Texas legends who have been in the studio with producer, Jedd Hughes. More new music from Randy Rogers Band this year as the group hones an elevated sound that still mirrors the heart of Texas.
The band is currently out on the road headlining shows in their home state of Texas with additional shows scheduled with Parker McCollum for his Parker McCollum Tour and can be seen at Country festivals throughout the summer.
Kid Rock Surprises Randy Rogers Band With Gold And Platinum Honors At Ryman Show
Randy Rogers Band Stream 'Break Itself'
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency- The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'- more
Guns N' Roses, Elton John, Ringo Starr's T. Rex Cover Leaked By Zak Starkey- Original Alice Cooper Band Releasing New Album- The Who Unfire Zak Starkey- more
Tyler Childers And Chris Stapleton To Headline Healing Appalachia- Billy Strings and More Join Andy Frasco & The U.N. For 'Life Is Easy'- more
Ken Carson Scores His First No. 1- Selena Honored With Lifetime Achievement Plaque By RIAA- Foreigner's 'I Wanna Know What Love Is' Gets Soul Makeover- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency
The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'
Bridges Ablaze Celebrate 28 Million Streams With Live 'Apocalypse' Video
Chameleons Hitting The Road With The Psychedelic Furs
Halocene Team With Fame On Fire For 'Euphoria'
Pete Townshend In The Studio For 'Empty Glass' 45th Anniversary
Imminent Sonic Destruction Unleash 'The Game'
Singled Out: Matias Roden's Disease with No Name