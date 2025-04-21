Selena Honored With Lifetime Achievement Plaque By RIAA

(RIAA) SELENA, the Queen of Tejano music and one of the most iconic Latin artists in history, has been honored with an RIAA Lifetime Achievement plaque in recognition of 17 million certified units across her career, including 62x Platino Dreaming of You marking the highest certified Latin album. The honor was presented at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, paying tribute to the enduring impact of her music and cultural legacy.

"The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) believes music can change lives, connecting generations and unifying those who speak different languages through shared emotion. We have seen this as Latin Music in the US gains popularity as the fast-growing genre and through Selena's legacy. Celebrating her lasting artistic vision and iconic voice with this plaque recognizing 17 million certified units and the highest RIAA-certified Latin album ever - 62x Platino Dreaming Of You - we thank Universal Music Latino's support in reaching new fans and her sister Suzette and family for the ways you honor her memory through giving back. This special moment with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ahead of Dia del Ni-o (International Day of the Child) reminds us of Selena's passion for bettering the lives of children and encourages each of us to make an impact wherever we can," said RIAA SVP, State Public Policy & Latin Music Rafael Fernandez Jr.

The celebration leads into this weekend, as Selena's family and St. Jude come together to honor her legacy and kick off this campaign on Friday, April 25. Fans across the US and Puerto Rico are invited to become monthly donors via www.StJude.org/Selena. Supporters will receive an exclusive Selena tribute t-shirt, first unveiled during the Lifetime Achievement plaque ceremony.

About the partnership Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, mentions "What an honor to continue to see Selena's legacy impact the world still to this day! The partnership with St. Jude will give her fans an opportunity to help kids around the world, which was close to her heart, by getting this special shirt!"

Coinciding with the celebration, Selena's 11x Platino chart-topping sophomore album, 'Entre A Mi Mundo,' will also be released on vinyl for the first time ever on April 25th. Featuring her signature hit "Como La Flor," the album marked a historic milestone in Latin music-becoming the first Tejano album by a female artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Albums chart. 'Entre A Mi Mundo' also peaked at No. 5 on the Top Latin Albums chart and entered the Billboard 200.

The vinyl edition will feature remastered audio, updated mixes, and revamped artwork, bringing a fresh experience to a beloved classic that kickstarted Selena into superstardom.

