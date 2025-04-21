The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'

(ICLG) MIXES OF A LOST WORLD, conceived and compiled by Robert Smith, is a new remix collection of tracks from The Cure's acclaimed #1 2024 album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD. The set features brand-new remixes from Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital and many more, with the deluxe edition including additional remixes and reworks by Chino Moreno (Deftones), Mogwai and 65daysofstatic, among others.

This stunning collection will be released on June 13th on Fiction/Capitol Records, with all The Cure's recording royalties benefitting War Child UK (https://www.warchild.org.uk).

MIXES OF A LOST WORLD will be available as 3LP/3CD/3MC deluxe editions featuring both the 'Artists' & 'Remixers' tracks. The 3LP set includes three half speed mastered 180g heavyweight black bio vinyl LPs, a tri-gatefold printed sleeve, and a large foldout poster; the triple deluxe CD has an 8-panel digisleeve and includes a foldout poster; the limited edition 3MC set has individually printed o-cards and obi-strip and is exclusive to The Cure store (here).

The 2LP/2CD/2MC edition features the 'Remixers' tracks only and comes as a black vinyl 2LP with a gatefold sleeve; a double CD in 6-panel digisleeve includes foldout CD poster; the limited edition double cassette has individually printed o-cards and obi-strip is also exclusive to The Cure store.

Speaking about 'MIXES OF A LOST WORLD' Robert Smith says "JUST AFTER CHRISTMAS I WAS SENT A COUPLE OF UNSOLICITED REMIXES OF 'SONGS OF A LOST WORLD' TRACKS AND I REALLY LOVED THEM. THE CURE HAS A COLOURFUL HISTORY WITH ALL KINDS OF DANCE MUSIC, AND I WAS CURIOUS AS TO HOW THE WHOLE ALBUM WOULD SOUND ENTIRELY REINTERPRETED BY OTHERS. THIS CURIOSITY RESULTED IN A FABULOUS TRIP THROUGH ALL 8 SONGS BY 24 WONDERFUL ARTISTS AND REMIXERS AND IS WAY BEYOND ANYTHING I COULD HAVE HOPED FOR. GIVING OUR RECORDING ROYALTIES FROM THE PROJECT TO WAR CHILD HELPS MAKE 'MIXES OF A LOST WORLD' AN EVEN MORE SPECIAL RELEASE."

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK. The Cure's first album in 16 years, Songs Of A Lost World reached #1 in fifteen countries and the top 5 in a further seven, including the U.S. at #4.

Andy Vella, a long-time Cure collaborator, has 'remixed' the artwork for the album, which as with Songs Of A Lost World, features 'Bagatelle', a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.

THE CURE

'MIXES OF A LOST WORLD'

3CD/3LP/3MC - DELUXE

ARTISTS & REMIXERS

3LP

VINYL 1

SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Paul Oakenfold 'Cinematic' Remix)

2. ENDSONG (Orbital Remix)

3. DRONE:NODRONE (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (meera Remix)

SIDE B

1. A FRAGILE THING (Âme Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

3. WARSONG (Daybreakers Remix)

4. ALONE (Four Tet Remix)

VINYL 2

SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A FRAGILE THING (Sally C Remix)

4. ENDSONG (Gregor Tresher Remix)

SIDE B

1. WARSONG (Omid 16B Remix)

2. DRONE:NODRONE (Anja Schneider Remix)

3. ALONE (Shanti Celeste 'February Blues' Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (Mura Masa Remix)



VINYL 3

SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Craven Faults Rework)

2. DRONE:NODRONE (JoyCut 'Anti-Gravitational' Remix)

3. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Trentemøller Rework)

4. WARSONG (Chino Moreno Remix)

SIDE B

1. ALONE (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

2. ALL I EVER AM (65daysofstatic Remix)

3. A FRAGILE THING (The Twilight Sad Remix)

4. ENDSONG (Mogwai Remix)

3CD

CD1

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)

2. ENDSONG (Orbital Remix)

3. DRONE:NODRONE (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (meera Remix)

5. A FRAGILE THING (Ame Remix)

6. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. WARSONG (Daybreakers Remix)

8. ALONE (Four Tet Remix)

CD2

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A FRAGILE THING (Sally C Remix)

4. ENDSONG (Gregor Tresher Remix)

5. WARSONG (Omid 16B Remix)

6. DRONE:NODRONE (Anja Schneider Remix)

7. ALONE (Shanti Celeste 'February Blues' Remix)

8. ALL I EVER AM (Mura Masa Remix)

CD3

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Craven Faults Rework)

2. DRONE:NODRONE (JoyCut 'Anti-Gravitational' Remix)

3. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Trentemoller Rework)

4. WARSONG (Chino Moreno Remix)

5. ALONE (Ex-Easter Island Head Remix)

6. ALL I EVER AM (65daysofstatic Remix)

7. A FRAGILE THING (The Twilight Sad Remix)

8. ENDSONG (Mogwai Remix)

THE CURE

'MIXES OF A LOST WORLD'

2CD/2LP/2MC

REMIXERS

2LP

VINYL 1

SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Paul Oakenfold 'Cinematic Remix')

2. ENDSONG (Orbital Remix)

3. DRONE:NODRONE (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (meera Remix)

SIDE B

1. A FRAGILE THING (Ame Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

3. WARSONG (Daybreakers Remix)

4. ALONE (Four Tet Remix)

VINYL 2

SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A FRAGILE THING (Sally C Remix)

4. ENDSONG (Gregor Tresher Remix)

SIDE B

1. WARSONG (Omid 16B Remix)

2. DRONE:NODRONE (Anja Schneider Remix)

3. ALONE (Shanti Celeste 'February Blues' Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (Mura Masa Remix)

2CD

CD1

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Paul Oakenfold Cinematic Remix)

2. ENDSONG (Orbital Remix)

3. DRONE:NODRONE (Daniel Avery Remix)

4. ALL I EVER AM (meera Remix)

5. A FRAGILE THING (Ame Remix)

6. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Danny Briottet & Rico Conning Remix)

7. WARSONG (Daybreakers Remix)

8. ALONE (Four Tet Remix)

CD2

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (Mental Overdrive Remix)

2. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix)

3. A FRAGILE THING (Sally C Remix)

4. ENDSONG (Gregor Tresher Remix)

5. WARSONG (Omid 16B Remix )

6. DRONE:NODRONE (Anja Schneider Remix)

7. ALONE (Shanti Celeste 'February Blues' Remix)

8. ALL I EVER AM (Mura Masa Remix)

Related Stories

The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma (2024 In Review)

The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'

The Cure Announce Songs Of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXlV

The Cure Score Big Hit With 'Songs Of A Lost World'

News > The Cure