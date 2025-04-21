The Knocks and Dragonette Stream New Track 'Dreams'

(BMA) New York City electronic duo The Knocks have reunited with Canadian electro-pop sensation Dragonette (aka Martina Sorbara) to unveil the fourth chapter of their collaborative journey, "Dreams." Following their earlier releases - "Foolish Pleasure," "Revelation," and "The Hero" - the co-creators once again deliver a seamless blend of their styles, reaffirming their place in dance-pop heaven.

The latest single arrives hot on the heels of the collaborators' announcement of their debut joint album, Revelation, set for release on June 6th via Neon Gold Records / Futures / Virgin. This new era unfolds within a surreal 1980s-inspired corporate liminal space, centered around the fictional company Revelation Technologies, with RuPaul's Drag Race winner Aquaria as the muse. The campaign offers a satirical take on the modern fusion of marketing and art, framed through "executives" pushing magic pill products using corporate doublespeak and over-the-top sales tactics. It follows The Knocks and Dragonette's 2019 GRAMMY-nominated single, "Slow Song."

Revelation Technologies' official spokesperson says: "The opportunities keep coming and we don't want anyone to miss out! Our corporate goal is your total satisfaction, and with our new product Dreams, launching on April 18th, we can promise satisfaction guaranteed. Don't sleep on THIS Dream, click on the link sleepy head!"

Dragonette adds: "I don't know why but I've always wanted to write a song about a sex dream. Dreams in general can be such an upside down adventure and when you find yourself in a moment of intimacy with someone in a dream, it feels singularly personal and intimate because neither the subject nor your consciousness was present. It belongs to a different you, living in a different realm. There is no transgression. It is innocent. For me, that's why a song about a sex dreams needs to feel mostly PG.... No matter what happened with whom in that realm, we're both innocent."

Related Stories

The Knocks and Dragonette Team Up For 'Revelation' Album

The Knocks and Los Cannons Plot North American Co-Headline Tour

News > The Knocks