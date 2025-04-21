Watch Ian Munsick's 'Horses Not Hearts' Video

(EBM) On the heels of releasing his third studio album, Eagle Feather, via Warner Music Nashville on Friday (April 18), Ian Munsick is debuting the official music video for "Horses Not Hearts" today.

Highlighted by Rolling Stone as a "tongue-in-cheek, high-tempo promise of love," "Horses Not Hearts" was written by Andy Albert, Michael Tyler and Ben Stennis, and debunks the common trope that often paints cowboys as heartbreakers on the run.

The music video, directed by Dustin Haney, was filmed across Sheridan, Wyoming and Decker, Montana. The video opens with renowned horse trainer and Munsick's family friend Buck Brannaman, affectionately referred to as "The Horse Whisperer," intertwining the transferable life lessons that come with the process of breaking a horse.

Throughout the 3:49, the video conveys the passing of time in a relationship, panning between Brannaman and his wife, Mary, while starring Reata and Gabe Clark as the younger version of the couple, ultimately conveying the steadfastness of their love.

The "Horses Not Hearts" music video follows the release of the official music video for "Feather In My Hat ft. Lainey Wilson" on April 18. Billboard notes of the duet that Wilson and Munsick's "sonorous renderings infuse the song with a soulful charisma," while American Songwriter applauds the song's "heart-swelling language."

For a good portion of 2024, Munsick was on the road with Wilson. While on the road, he cooked up the deeply personal and delicately poignant "Feather In My Hat." Munsick knew that if Wilson lent her vocals, it would give it another layer of emotional depth. After a show at New York City's legendary Radio City Music Hall, Munsick asked Wilson if she'd contribute her vocals. The answer was a resounding yes.

Related Stories

Ian Munsick's New Album 'Eagle Feather' Has Landed

Ian Munsick and Flatland Cavalry's Cleto Cordero Share 'God Bless The West'

Ian Munsick Brining It Home By Headlining Cheyenne Frontier Days

Ian Munsick To Deliver 'Eagle Feather' In April

News > Ian Munsick