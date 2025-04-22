32nd Annual Crawfish Fest Announced

(DDPS) New Jersey! Get ready for Michael Arnone's 32nd Annual Crawfish Fest, returning to the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd., Friday, May 30 through Sunday, June 1, 2025, bringing the best food, music, and culture that Louisiana and New Orleans have to offer to the East Coast.

Saturday and/or Sunday day tickets, Saturday/Sunday Combo Tickets, three-day Camping/General Admission tickets (starting at $45) and Glamping Tents (which include 3-day admission) offering campers a large tent, bed, linens, outdoor chairs, and more are now available on Eventbrite.

Campers are treated to Campers-Only sets on Friday and Saturday Evening with free Jambalaya being served for dinner on Day #1, Friday, May 30. Our new Interactive Hotel Map makes it simpler to find local lodging and shuttle services. Free Parking; kids under 14 free with parents. Certified service animals admitted.

The 2025 Crawfish Fest features multiple Grammy Award-winning and nominated musicians and legends in their own right, including: Galatic featuring Jelly Joseph, touring in support of their new album Audience with the Queen; George Porter Jr and Runnin' Pardners, supporting their new album, Porter's Pocket; Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, touring in support of their new album The Bywater Sessions; two-time Grammy winner Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience; drummer extraordinaire, Stanton Moore; famed New Orleans vocalist-pianist, Marcia Ball; one of today's hottest new blues-roots groups, Southern Avenue, tour supporting their new album, Family; New Orleans' brass-funk rockers, Bonerama; Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters, who released More Fun With Rockin' Dopsie, Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters in late 2024; veteran blues bandleader-guitarist, Corey Harris; Texas guitarist Carolyn Wonderland, whose new album Truth Is, drops mid-May; New Orleans vocalist formerly of Galactic, Maggie Koerner; Eddie 9V, who released Saratoga on Ruf Records mid-2024; Cajun band Amis Du Teche; jazz-blues funk-sters, Johnny Sketch and The Dirty Notes; developmentally-challenged group United By Music USA (promoting their most recent Alligator 2024 release, We've Got The Music; New Jersey's own Ocean Avenue Stompers; seven-piuece rock group, Cold Hill; and Uncle Shoehorn's Big Easy, a Hudson Valley-based band who pays tribute to New Orleans heritage music.

