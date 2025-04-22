Belle Blue Launching Her First-Ever Multi-City Tour

(TPH) With her new single "Angeles" set for release this Friday, 15-year-old rock phenom Belle Blue builds on the momentum of her critically acclaimed track "WOOF" and announces her first-ever multi-city tour.
Joining forces with indie favorites Kids That Fly, the five-city run kicks off May 30 in New York City before bringing their distinct NYC energy to Chicago, Cincinnati, Nashville, and Bowling Green.
Hailed by SPIN as "a true musical prodigy" with songs that "display a maturity that seems otherworldly," Belle Blue has quickly established herself as one of rock's most compelling new voices. Her debut single "WOOF" was praised by American Songwriter as "a punchy, in-your-face hit against conformity" with the "edge of Bikini Kill," while her follow-up "Angeles" is sure to turn heads with its raw pop-punk energy.
The Brooklyn-based Belle will share stages with fellow NYC standouts Kids That Fly, whom she recently named as "the most exciting musicians in 2025" in a SPIN interview. The pairing promises audiences a powerful showcase of New York's vibrant rock revival.
TOUR DATES:
Friday, May 30 - Times Square, New York, NY (6 p.m. Show)
Monday, June 2 - Schubas, Chicago, IL (7:30 p.m. Doors)
Wednesday, June 4 - Woodward Theater, Cincinnati, OH (6:30 p.m. Doors)
Friday, June 6 - Row One Stage at Cannery Row, Nashville, TN (7 p.m. Doors)
Saturday, June 7 - White Squirrel, Bowling Green, KY (Doors TBD)
