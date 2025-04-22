Daryl Hall And Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook Announce Tour

(WE) Daryl Hall just added a west coast run featuring opening act Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze starting October 19th in Reno, NV and ending November 4th in Denver, CO.

Tilbrook has previously performed with Hall on his award-winning web series, Live from Daryl's House. "I've toured with Glenn in the past, and I'm a fan of his songs, and it will be great to work with him again," said Daryl, whose previous tours included acts Howard Jones, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren. The format is the same, with Tilbrook performing a solo set in front of the house band to open, then joining Daryl Hall on-stage to close the show.

Added Tilbrook, "I am so excited to be playing with Daryl and his fabulous band this year. After having a blast touring with them in 2021, and re-igniting the flame in Daryl's House in 2023, I look forward to reuniting with them and playing some of my favorite songs, Daryl songs and some other stuff that you'll love! Come down and don't break the furniture."

The tour's next leg brings them to the U.K. May 17th for dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Brighton, as well as the May 19th show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which will represent Daryl's first-ever solo performance there.

Last year, Hall also toured with Elvis Costello, and released D, his first solo album in 13 years, co-produced by fellow RHOF inductee Dave Stewart, who co-wrote seven of the nine new original songs, with Hall penning the other two, on Virgin Records. The album spawned two top 20 hits on the AC Chart.

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook Tour Schedule

March 22 - Arena Theatre - Houston, TX

March 25 - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX

March 28 - WinStar World Casino - Thackerville, OK

March 30 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO

April 1 - Warner Theatre - Erie, PA

April 3 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL

April 5 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI

May 17 - SEC Armadillo - Glasgow, UK

May 19 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK

May 21 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

May 23 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

May 25 - Brighton Centre - Brighton, UK

July 11 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

July 13 - The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard - Hammondsport, NY

July 15 - Lowell Memorial Auditorium - Lowell, MA

July 17 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

July 19 - Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

July 21 - The Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

July 23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

July 25 - Ovation Hall - Atlantic City, NJ

October 19 - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Reno, NV

October 22 - Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

October 24 - Blue Note Summer Sessions - Napa, CA

October 26 - The Venetian - Las Vegas, NV

October 28 - YouTube Theater - Inglewood, CA

October 30 - Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, CA

November 1 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

November 4 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

