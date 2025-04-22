Davido And Victoria Monet Share 'Offa Me' Video

(Orienteer) 4x Grammy-nominated afrobeats icon Davido releases the official music video for "Offa Me", his sultry new single featuring Grammy-winning R&B sensation Victoria Monet. Directed by celebrated visual artist KLVDR, the video follows the arrival of Davido's highly anticipated fifth studio album 5IVE.

"Offa Me" is a genre-blending standout that captures the essence of Davido's boundary-pushing sound. Produced by Haitian hitmaker Michael Brun, the track fuses Afrobeats, soul, and R&B into a hypnotic rhythm, driven by Monet's silk-smooth vocals and Davido's signature charisma. The video, shot in Los Angeles, brings the track's sensual energy to life with a sun-soaked, cinematic storyline and a vibrant choreographed performance by both artists.

Speaking on the video Davido shared "Creating the video for Offa Me was just as effortless as making the song. The energy on set was crazy in the best way. KLVDR really brought the vibe to life, and working with Victoria was magic. You can feel the chemistry, the groove, the soul - it's fun, it's vibrant, I know everyone will love it as much as we do"

"Offa Me" is one of the most talked-about tracks on 5IVE, a 17-track sonic journey that sees Davido stretch his sound further than ever before. Featuring a star-studded lineup - Omah Lay, Becky G, Odumodublvck, Musa Keys, Shenseea, and more, 5IVE explores themes of love, evolution, and cultural fusion. From dancefloor-ready bangers to introspective slow burns, the album reflects the global reach and versatility of one of music's most influential artists.

Following a massive year that included a Grammy nomination for "Sensational," and sold-out stops on his Timeless tour, Davido launched an intimate five-city stop underplay this month. Shows kicked off in Los Angeles, where he was joined by Victoria Monet for a special live performance of "Offa Me" giving fans a first taste of the track.

With 5IVE, Davido proves once again why he's called "The King of Afrobeats" - blending cultures, breaking barriers, and bringing people together through music. The release of "Offa Me" and its stunning visual is yet another reminder of his status as a true global icon.

