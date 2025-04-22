Devon Allman Announces New Album 'Blues Summit'

(BHM) Devon Allman and Ruf Records are thrilled to announce the joint release of a new star-studded album titled Blues Summit is due out this summer. The album features all-star appearances from Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Sierra Green, and more.

Following the album's July release and a series of European festival performances, Devon Allman's Blues Summit U.S. Tour will kick off on August 7 in Baton Rouge, LA, and will wrap up on Sept 12 at the iconic Telluride Blues & Brews festival. The touring lineup features Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, and Sierra Green and promises to bring a high-energy celebration of blues music across the country.

Blues has always been at the core of the Allman legacy, serving as a foundational influence in Devon Allman's career. His partnership with Ruf Records through his own Create Records imprint feels like a natural evolution, especially given his longstanding relationship with label founder Thomas Ruf. Since its inception in 1994, Ruf Records has earned a reputation as one of the premier labels in blues rock, holding a meaningful place in Devon's musical journey.

As the next generation of Allman music, Devon continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his skillful guitar playing and compelling songwriting. His artistic contributions are proof of his impact on the blues rock as both a deeply personal and universally resonant genre. Through his performances and recordings, Devon ensures that the music that has always been so important to his family continues to thrive and inspire new audiences.

Related Stories

Devon Allman Releases First New Solo Album In 8 Years 'Miami Moon'

Devon Allman Announces First Solo Album In 8 Years

Grace Potter, Devon Allman and More To Rock Blues From The Top Music Festival

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Team Up For New Song and Tour

News > Devon Allman