Die Krupps Hitting The Road With Ministry For North American Tour

(Cleopatra) Post-industrial provocateurs Die Krupps are set to ignite stages across North America this summer as direct support for the legendary Ministry on their highly anticipated 2025 tour.
The bill also includes performances from My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and Nitzer Ebb, and Die Kruups founder Jurgen Engler describes it as "The tour we have been awaiting for a long time.
"It's the perfect package, a great line-up of bands, which for sure is exciting for the U.S. and Canadian fanbase, and for us! We have all met before in the past, so it will be like a one big happy family going out together.
"Also, Die Krupps haven't done a full blown U.S/Canada tour in almost three decades. Now is the time for us to reconnect with our fans and show them that this band is far from retired! Hope to see you all soon, to the hilt!!!"
Just ahead of hitting the road, the band has unleashed their hypnotic new single, "Cinnamon Girl" - a dark, dirge-like homage to the sonic spirits of Neil Young (whose own "Cinnamon Girl" sounds nothing like this!) and Type O Negative.
Dripping in noir atmosphere and analog melancholy, the track also introduces the enigmatic Cinnamon Babe, a fast-rising star in the dark-pop underground whose voice floats through the song like smoke in a dim-lit motel room.
"'Cinnamon Girl'is about memory, obsession, and the soft tragedy of stardom," Engler continues. "We wanted it to feel like a furious version of that famous Blue Velvet backroom scene where Dennis Hopper is listening to 'The Candy-Colored Clown Called The Sandman'."
For more than four decades, Die Krupps have carved out a distinctive space in the modern underground. Originating from the same hometown as fellow robots Kraftwerk, blending brooding synths, jagged guitars, and dystopian visual aesthetics, their signature sound fuses electronic attacks with the visceral punch of Industrial Metal - a style critics have described as "what would happen if Bowie scored a horror film produced by Trent Reznor, if he was from Dusseldorf!
And, as "Cinnamon Girl" hits streaming platforms and Die Krupps take the stage with Ministry, fans can expect a thunderous live set soaked in high tension, lots of sweat, the notorious steelophone and electrified doom. Don't miss it!
MINISTRY + DIE KRUPPS - 2025 TOUR DATES
Apr 29 Tue
The Van Buren @ 7:00 Pm
Phoenix, AZ, United States
Apr 30 Wed
Revel @ 7:00 Pm
Albuquerque, NM, United States
May 2 Fri
Emo's Austin @ 7:00 Pm
Austin, TX, United States
May 3 Sat
House Of Blues Houston @ 7:00 Pm
Houston, TX, United States
May 4 Sun
The Factory In Deep Ellum @ 7:00 Pm
Dallas, TX, United States
May 6 Tue
The Eastern @ 7:00 Pm
Atlanta, Ga, United States
May 8 Thu
Sonic Temple Festival @ 12:00 Pm
Columbus, OH, United States
May 9 Fri
Riviera Theatre @ 7:00 Pm
Chicago, IL, United States
May 10 Sat
Masonic Temple Theatre @ 7:00 Pm
Detroit, MI, United States
May 12 Mon
Soundstage Presents @ 7:00 Pm
Baltimore, MD, United States
May 13 Tue
Franklin Music Hall @ 7:00 Pm
Philadelphia, PA, United States
May 14 Wed
Roadrunner @ 7:00 Pm
Boston, MA, United States
May 16 Fri
Brooklyn Paramount @ 7:00 Pm
Brooklyn, NY, United States
May 17 Sat
Mtelus @ 7:00 Pm
Montreal, QC, Canada
May 18 Sun
History @ 7:00 Pm
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 20 Tue
Palace Theatre @ 7:00 Pm
Saint Paul, MN, United States
May 21 Wed
Burton Cummings Theatre @ 7:00 Pm
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 23 Fri
Midway @ 7:00 Pm
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 24 Sat
The Palace Theatre @ 7:00 Pm
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 26 Mon
Commodore Ballroom @ 7:00 Pm
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 27 Tue
Commodore Ballroom @ 7:00 Pm
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 28 Wed
Showbox Sodo @ 7:00 Pm
Seattle, WA, United States
May 29 Thu
Spokane Live @ 7:00 Pm
Airway Heights, WA, United States
May 31 Sat
Mission Ballroom @ 7:00 Pm
Denver, CO, United States
Jun 1 Sun
The Union Event Center @ 7:00 Pm
Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Jun 3 Tue
The Warfield @ 7:00 Pm
San Francisco, CA, United States
Jun 4 Wed
Hollywood Palladium @ 7:00 Pm
Los Angeles, CA, United States
Jun 5 Thu
House Of Blues Las Vegas @ 7:00 Pm
Las Vegas, NV, United States
