Doechii, Lucy Dacus and Clairo Lead All Things Go 2025

(PR) All Things Go Festival 2025 reveals the lineup of the 2nd New York edition, with headliners including Doechii, the returning ATG alum Lucy Dacus, and Clairo. The expanded three-day event features a total of 24 artists, including The Marías, Remi Wolf, Lola Young, The Last Dinner Party, Griff, and Rachel Chinouriri.
Set for Friday, September 26 - Sunday, September 28, the festival returns to its iconic venue, Forest Hills Stadium. The fan presale is set for Thursday, April 24 @ 10am, and the public on sale is Friday, April 25.
Last year, the festival expanded to New York for the first time, featuring performances by Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, MUNA, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, and more, all to a sold-out audience. All Things Go consistently strives to deliver a unique and diverse lineup while elevating the voices of underrepresented artists.
ALL THINGS GO 2025 @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Lucy Dacus
Djo
Gigi Perez
Rachel Chinouriri
Maude Latour
The Aces
Sarah Kinsley
Goldie Boutilier
Gates open at 11:30AM
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Doechii
Remi Wolf
Lola Young
Griff
Peach PRC
MICHELLE
Alemeda
Sunday 1994
Gates open at 11:30AM
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Clairo
The Marías
The Last Dinner Party
Paris Paloma
Blondshell
G Flip
Joy Oladukon
hey, nothing
Gates open at 11:30AM
