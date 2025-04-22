Doechii, Lucy Dacus and Clairo Lead All Things Go 2025

(PR) All Things Go Festival 2025 reveals the lineup of the 2nd New York edition, with headliners including Doechii, the returning ATG alum Lucy Dacus, and Clairo. The expanded three-day event features a total of 24 artists, including The Marías, Remi Wolf, Lola Young, The Last Dinner Party, Griff, and Rachel Chinouriri.

Set for Friday, September 26 - Sunday, September 28, the festival returns to its iconic venue, Forest Hills Stadium. The fan presale is set for Thursday, April 24 @ 10am, and the public on sale is Friday, April 25.

Last year, the festival expanded to New York for the first time, featuring performances by Reneé Rapp, Janelle Monáe, MUNA, Ethel Cain, Julien Baker, and more, all to a sold-out audience. All Things Go consistently strives to deliver a unique and diverse lineup while elevating the voices of underrepresented artists.

ALL THINGS GO 2025 @ FOREST HILLS STADIUM:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Lucy Dacus

Djo

Gigi Perez

Rachel Chinouriri

Maude Latour

The Aces

Sarah Kinsley

Goldie Boutilier

Gates open at 11:30AM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Doechii

Remi Wolf

Lola Young

Griff

Peach PRC

MICHELLE

Alemeda

Sunday 1994

Gates open at 11:30AM

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Clairo

The Marías

The Last Dinner Party

Paris Paloma

Blondshell

G Flip

Joy Oladukon

hey, nothing

Gates open at 11:30AM

