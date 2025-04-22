Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce Medicine 10th Anniversary Tour

(TS) Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors is excited to be heading out on their Medicine: 10 Year Anniversary Tour. Originally released in 2015, Medicine earned widespread critical acclaim, garnering praise from outlets like NPR, Rolling Stone, and more for its heartfelt songwriting and timeless Americana sound.
To mark a decade since its release, the band will be bringing this beloved album to life with a limited run of Southeast shows. Fans can expect a mix of nostalgic favorites and fresh energy as the group revisits the songs that became cornerstones of their career.
Known for their electric live shows and genuine connection with fans, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors continue to blend rootsy storytelling with modern folk-rock charm - and the Medicine anniversary tour promises to be a heartfelt tribute to one of their most iconic records.
September 25th @ Georgia Theatre / Medicine 10 Year in Athens, GA
September 26th @ The Orange Peel / Medicine 10 Year in Asheville, NC
September 27th @ Greenfield Lake Amp / Medicine 10 Year in Wilmington, NC
September 28th @ Jefferson Theatre / Medicine 10 Year in Charlottesville, VA
