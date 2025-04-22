Exodus Recruit Death Angel's Mark Osegueda For Scorpions Cover

(Napalm) Just ahead of their Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary shows, "Swarm of Horror" USA headline tour and stops at Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville and Milwaukee Metal Fest, thrash metal giants Exodus have revealed a brand new cover of the Scorpions deep cut "He's A Woman - She's A Man" featuring fellow thrash icon Mark Osegueda of Death Angel on lead vocals!

This unmissable hard rock-turned-thrash metal meeting sees some of metal's legendary greats paying homage to one of rock's most timeless artists.

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt says: "We decided to cover one of our favorite bands of all time a ways back and have been sitting on it until now, and even better, the one and only Mark Osegueda of Death Angel/Kerry King collabed with us to sing it, and he crushes it! He is the only guy we knew who could do Klaus justice. Hope you dig it!"

