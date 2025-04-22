Exodus Recruit Death Angel's Mark Osegueda For Scorpions Cover

(Napalm) Just ahead of their Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary shows, "Swarm of Horror" USA headline tour and stops at Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville and Milwaukee Metal Fest, thrash metal giants Exodus have revealed a brand new cover of the Scorpions deep cut "He's A Woman - She's A Man" featuring fellow thrash icon Mark Osegueda of Death Angel on lead vocals!
This unmissable hard rock-turned-thrash metal meeting sees some of metal's legendary greats paying homage to one of rock's most timeless artists.
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt says: "We decided to cover one of our favorite bands of all time a ways back and have been sitting on it until now, and even better, the one and only Mark Osegueda of Death Angel/Kerry King collabed with us to sing it, and he crushes it! He is the only guy we knew who could do Klaus justice. Hope you dig it!"
Slayer Recruit Exodus, Knocked Loose and More For Stadium Show
Exodus Launching Swarm Of Horror Tour With Deicide and Misfire
Rob Duke Gives His First Interview Since Reuniting With Exodus
Exodus Plan Two Special Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary Shows
Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Sammy Hagar's New Song- Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy- Hear Halestorm's New Song 'Darkness Always Wins'- more
Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency- The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'- more
John Morgan And Jason Aldean Top The Country Radio Chart- Ty Myers Expands The Select Tour- Phil Vassar Launching 25 Years of Paradise Tour- more
Lil Wayne To Headline Madison Square Garden For Tha Carter VI- Doechii, Lucy Dacus and Clairo Lead All Things Go 2025- Ken Carson Scores His First No. 1- d4vd- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash
Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago
On The Record: Collective Soul, A Day To Remember And More
Tim Gartland - Right Amount of Funky
Heart Expand The Royal Flush Tour
The Used Add Second Leg To 25 Year Anniversary Tour
Teen Metal Band Chained Saint Launching Their Debut Tour
Rick Wakeman Recruits Hayley Sanderson For Strictly Wakeman Tour This Summer
Eddie Van Halen Dream Inspired Sammy Hagar's New Song
Ozzy Osbourne To Talk Final Concert And Lemmy
Hear Halestorm's New Song 'Darkness Always Wins'
ZZ Top Adds New Leg To Elevation Tour