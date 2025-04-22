Hear Halestorm's New Song 'Darkness Always Wins'

(AWPR) Halestorm today unveiled "Darkness Always Wins," a slowly-building, cinematic hard rock anthem that marks the band's first release of 2025. The song, produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell) is the first to be revealed from a new album from Atlantic Records, details of which will be announced soon.
"'Darkness Always Wins' is not a song of hope, nor is it a song of despair," said Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale. "It is reality. History repeating. Evil prevails and the good depart first. But we are not doomed as long as we persist and keep our fires burning. The war may not be won in this lifetime. But our mission is to pass the torch so that those who follow have a light to fight with."
This summer, Halestorm will travel to Europe to support Iron Maiden followed by a US run supporting Volbeat, but not before a one-night-only performance at Black Sabbath's last show in Birmingham, England on July 5. See below for a full list of all 2025 dates.
