John Morgan And Jason Aldean Top The Country Radio Chart

(BBR) Billboard's "Rookie of the Month (Country)" and MULTI #1 hit songwriter John Morgan scores career-first #1 as an artist (third as a songwriter) with the rowdy party starter "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)." Featured on his debut album, Carolina Blue, dropping this Friday, April 25.

Lauded as an "in-demand songcrafter" (Billboard), an "accomplished songwriter" (People) and a "Music City Songwriting Star" (Tennessean), the boldly gritty North Carolinian will deliver a tantalizingly robust 12-track debut, proving his preeminence as an dynamically versatile artist ready to takeover the country music scene.

A brilliantly curated collection of songs, the authentically humble and tenaciously driven powerhouse artist not only co-wrote every track and played every guitar, but he also co-produced it alongside Brent Anderson.

With "stadium-ready written all over him" (All Country News), the compelling entertainer who exudes "undeniable star power" (Country Swag) will make his Stagecoach Festival debut this Friday (4/25), before hitting the road to open for Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Riley Green on select dates this summer.

Carolina Blue Tracklisting:

1. Way Out Would (John Morgan, Will Bundy, Randy Montana)

2. Long Ride Home (John Morgan, Tully Kennedy, Kurt Allison, Lydia Vaughan)

3. Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean) (John Morgan, Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan)*

4. One More Sunset (John Morgan, Will Bundy, Michael Dulaney)

5. I Know Better (John Morgan, Rocky Block, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan)

6. She'll Always Be (John Morgan, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Lydia Vaughan)

7. Carolina Blue (John Morgan, Smith Ahnquist, Will Bundy, Jeb Gipson)

8. Kid Myself (John Morgan, Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt)

9. Crickets (John Morgan, Zach Abend, Lydia Vaughan)

10. A Lot To Say About You (John Morgan, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Edwards)

11. Without 'Em (John Morgan, Austin Goodloe, Ben Hayslip)

12. How To Get Her (John Morgan, Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, Hunter Phelps)

Produced by John Morgan & Brent Anderson

*Produced by Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison & Tully Kennedy

Related Stories

John Morgan Previews Carolina Blue With 'Kid Myself' Video

John Morgan To Deliver 'Carolina Blue' Album In April

Jason Aldean Recruited By John Morgan For 'Friends Like That' (2024 In Review)

John Morgan Follows 'Friends Like That (Feat. Jason Aldean)' With 'I Know Better'

News > John Morgan