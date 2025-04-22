.

Lil Wayne To Headline Madison Square Garden For Tha Carter VI

04-22-2025
(align) Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne has announced his first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden, set for Friday, June 6, 2025.

The special performance will coincide with the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI, giving fans an exclusive first listen to the new music live in New York City.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, April 23. The general onsale will start Friday, April 25 at 10 am Local Time on LiveNation.com.

