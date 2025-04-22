Raven Black 'Burn' With New Single

(TAG) Raven Black has unleashed the next chapter in their unfolding gothic metal opera. "Burn", the second single from the highly anticipated full-length album Black Sonata

"Burn" follows the success of "Fxck You," the album's first single, and continues the narrative arc of Black Sonata - an album that promises to be Raven Black's most ambitious and immersive work to date.

Drawing from classical influences, dark theater, and spine-rattling metalcore, this album is a journey into the void... with the devil grinning from the passenger seat.

Produced by Ulrich Wild (Static-X, White Zombie, Deftones), "Burn" is an infernal symphony of heavy guitars, industrial textures, and Raven's unmistakable blend of haunting melody and psychotic screams.

