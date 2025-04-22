Rick Wakeman Recruits Hayley Sanderson For Strictly Wakeman Tour This Summer

(Chipster) In the last five years or so, keyboard maestro, composer and raconteur Rick Wakeman CBE has entertained audiences around the US with his brilliant and witty one-man shows, featuring solo performances of his work with YES, his own compositions and some surprise adaptations of other musicians' material.

However, in July, his Strictly Wakeman tour will present a new show unlike any of his previous appearances. For the first time ever, Rick will be joining forces with a female singer - Hayley Sanderson, well-known for her work as one of the leading vocalists on the UK's Strictly Come Dancing TV show - to present a series of concerts featuring music specially adapted for piano and vocals.

Rick and Hayley have been working together for several years. He accompanied her on her 2009 album, Just Songs, and impressed by her vocal versatility and clarity, subsequently invited her to sing lead vocals on a number of his shows for band (and sometimes, orchestra) in the UK and South America, at prestigious venues like the Royal Albert Hall, the Royal Festival Hall and the O2 Arena. Her awesome vocals also feature on the definitive Live At The London Palladium box set, recorded when Rick led his band through The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and a set of YES classics, over two magical nights in 2023, and on his studio album, A Gallery Of The Imagination. Rick was also the person to give her the affectionate nickname 'Strictly'!

Rick Wakeman needs no introduction. His 50-plus year career started as a much-in- demand session pianist and keyboard player, who performed his own arrangements on many classic records by the likes of David Bowie, Cat Stevens and Elton John. After a brief sojourn in the Strawbs, he joined YES and remained a member throughout their most productive period when they became the most successful progressive rock band in the world. After leaving YES, he acquired legendary status by writing and recording groundbreaking concept albums on a grand scale, but is equally at home performing solo on a Steinway grand piano. His record of being the only pianist to have two solo instrumental albums (Piano Portraits and Piano Odyssey) enter the UK charts in the Top 10 on release remains unbroken. While respecting his own musical history, Rick is always looking for ways to refresh, update and extend his legacy. "Hayley is great to work with, as she has the talent to feel the music in such a way as to make all the arrangements seamless," he comments. "Hayley and I have never worked in concert with just the piano and voice, and so it opens up opportunities for new arrangements of pieces from rare albums, like Make Me A Woman from the Time Machine album, and Julia and The Hymn from 1984."

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to witness Rick's latest creative explorations in the company of Hayley Sanderson!

Summer 2025 Performances

July

Fri 18 Richmond VA The National #

Sun 20 Ridgefield CT Ridgefield Playhouse #

Mon 21 Ocean City NJ Ocean City Music Pier •

Wed 23 Englewood NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center #

Fri 25 Cincinnati OH Ludlow Garage #

Sat 26 Northfield Park OH MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage #

Tue 29 Derry NH Tupelo Music Hall •

Wed 30 Poughkeepsie NY Bardavon Opera House #

Thu 31 Phoenixville PA Colonial Theatre #



• On-Sale Now

# On-Sale Friday

Related Stories

Rick Wakeman Adds 2025 Dates To His The Final Solo Tour

Rick Wakeman Announces The Final One Man Solo Tour

Robert Fripp, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise to The Edge 2025 Lineup

Rick Wakeman Announces The Final Solo Tour

News > Rick Wakeman