Sombr Anounces Fall Headline Tour

(Warner) 19-year-old singer-songwriter and producer sombr will launch his highly anticipated headline tour this fall. The run features dates at New York's Gramercy Theatre, San Francisco's Rickshaw Stop, D.C.'s The Atlantis, Chicago's Outset, Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre, and four dates across the U.K. and Europe. See below for a complete itinerary.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, April 23 at 10:00AM local time with the general on-sale following this Friday, April 25 at 10:00AM local time.

The tour adds to a breakneck year for the generational artist, who has received acclaim from the likes of Elton John, John Mayer and more. Last week, sombr found himself in the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time this month-a career first. Smash hit "back to friends" landed on the chart earlier this month and is continuing to climb, reaching #56. Last week, a second single, "undressed," officially debuted and this week reaches #84. Both tracks are self-written and released via Warner Records.

sombr has garnered widespread attention with "back to friends." Originally released in December 2024, the track continues to take off worldwide, amassing 142M global streams. It made its Billboard Chart debut across three charts, reaching #9 on Hot Rock and #12 on Hot Rock & Alternative songs charts.

Another track, "undressed," is soaring with 60M global streams to date and climbing. The track earned #12 on Hot Rock and #16 on Hot Rock & Alternative songs on the Billboard charts and is taking off in the U.K. at #5 on the Official Trending Chart.

sombr's headline tour follows a slew of spring dates across North America with Daniel Seavey and a U.K and Europe run with Nessa Barrett that kicks off in May.

A New York-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr-born Shane Boose-started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit "caroline" (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to over 20 million Spotify monthly listeners. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music-all of which is self-written and released via Warner Records. He recently collaborated with 2025 Brit Awards nominee Rachel Chinouriri for a new version of her hit song, "All I Ever Asked."

Further new music from sombr is imminent.

TOUR DATES

May 25-Academy Green-Dublin, IE

May 26-3Olympia Theatre-Dublin, IE*

May 27-3Olympia Theatre-Dublin, IE*

May 29-Barrowland Ballroom-Glasgow, UK*

May 30-O2 Academy Glasgow-Glasgow, UK*

May 31-Manchester Academy 2-Manchester, UK*

June 3-O2 Forum Kentish Town-London, UK*

June 4-O2 Forum Kentish Town-London, UK*

June 5-O2 Academy Islington-London, UK

June 7-Vega-Copenhagen, DK*

June 9-Ancienne Belgique-Brussels, BE*

June 10-Paradiso Tolhuistuin-Amsterdam, Netherlands

June 11-Tivolivredenburg-Utrecht, NL*

June 13-Carlswerk Victoria-Cologne, DE*

June 14-Carlswerk Victoria-Cologne, DE*

June 15-Neue Theaterfabrik-Munich, DE*

June 17-Roxy-Prague, CZ*

June 18-Huxleys-Berlin, DE*

June 19-Grosse Freiheit 36-Hamburg, DE*

June 21-Luxor-Cologne, Germany

June 23-Bataclan-Paris, FR*

September 30-Amsterdam Bar & Hall-St. Paul, MN

October 2-Outset-Chicago, IL

October 3-A&R Music Bar-Columbus, OH

October 5-Spirit Hall-Pittsburgh, PA

October 6-The Axis Club-Toronto, ON

October 8-Brighton Music Hall-Boston, MA

October 9-Gramercy Theatre-New York, NY

October 12-The Foundry-Philadelphia, PA

October 13-The Atlantis-Washington, D.C.

October 15-The Loft @ Center Stage-Atlanta, GA

October 17-Cambridge Room at House of Blues-Dallas, TX

October 18-Empire Control Room-Austin, TX

October 20-Globe Hall-Denver, CO

October 21-Soundwell-Salt Lake City, UT

October 24-Madame Lou's-Seattle, WA

October 25-Hawthorne Theatre-Portland, OR

October 27-Rickshaw Shop-San Francisco, CA

October 28-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

*with Nessa Barrett

