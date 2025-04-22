Teen Metal Band Chained Saint Launching Their Debut Tour

(Atom Splitter) Teen metal band Chained Saint - comprised of four high school students Ethan Kahn (17, guitar), Sebastian De Avila (18, bass), Cameron Cottrell (19, drums) and Sean Sterling (18, vocals) - were one of the most hotly tipped bands of 2024. In just a few short months, Revolver, Guitar World, Loudwire, and Judas Priest legend Rob Halford praised the band for their chops. SiriusXM's Liquid Metal added the band to their playlist, and their debut single "Animosity" served as the theme song for the WWE 2K24 DLC 4 trailer in September.

The band is over the moon to announce its upcoming, first-ever headline tour of the U.S. Chained Saint will also appear at several festivals through the year, including Welcome to Rockville, Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, and VANS Warped Tour.

All upcoming dates, including a support slots for Alice In Chains, are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 25 at 10am local time. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23 at 10am local time.

"We cannot wait to get on the road and play in all of these great cities around the country," the band says with a twinkle in its collective eye. "This is what it's all about for us. Bringing our music to the people and having that direct connection with our fans, as well as making new ones city by city, by playing our songs live, is what we've been dreaming of!"

Born in a South Florida garage back in the summer of 2022, Chained Saint's recently released debut album, Blindside (out via independent label Patriark Records) combines the raw, organic riffery of the best old-school '80s thrash metal with a dash of modern-day brutality befitting the many challenges confronting the youth of 2024. The past and present collide, resulting in modern, metallic maelstrom made by a bunch of kids who play with fire in their veins - and their hands! Blindside, produced by William DuVall of Alice In Chains, focuses that fury into a powerfully concise, eight-song LP. The album was recorded and mixed to analog tape with no computers involved whatsoever in the recording sessions. No AI. No studio trickery. No bullsh*t. Just real riffs made by real players.

CHAINED SAINT ON TOUR:

5/6 - Miami, FL - Gramps^

5/8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun@

5/13 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle@

5/15 - Dothan, AL - Dothan Civic Center@

5/17 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

HEADLINE DATES:

6/19 - Orlando, FL - The Social

6/21 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

6/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Altar

6/25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre - Side Room

6/27 - Washington, DC - Venue TBA

6/29 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

7/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

7/2 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye

7/3 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

7/7 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

7/8 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room

7/10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston - Bronze Peacock Room

7/11 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room

7/13 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger - Small Stage

FESTIVALS:

8/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A GoGo#

8/31 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

11/15 - Orlando, FL - Warped Tour*

^With Basterdane

@Supporting Alice In Chains

#With Knot(sic)

*Festival Dates

