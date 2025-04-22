The Edge Says U2 Making Great Progress On New Album

(U2 X-Radio) U2's The Edge recently called in to SiriusXM's U2 X-Radio to chat with host Jenny Huston about the new music U2 is working on, his new series on the channel ("Best Ever Guitar Sound"), the songs he's listening to now, performing at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and more.

"We're having a lot of fun," The Edge says about recording U2's new album. "We're working together in the studio in various parts of the world with Jacknife Lee. We don't have anything finished yet, so it's too early to start telling people what it is, but we're making great progress."

The full interview aired on SiriusXM's U2 X-Radio and is available on the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM's U2 X-Radio is an exclusive channel curated by U2, featuring songs by the legendary band from the Northside of Dublin and more. Tune in to hear a complete immersion into the music of Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen, and Adam Clayton, plus exclusive series, music by artists that inspire them, and more. SiriusXM sent over some excerpts:

Jenny Huston: So right now, that's where you're at. You are continuing to write all those songs that you started during lockdown. Are you flushing them out? You know, what can you give us for U2-X listeners? I know you're not gonna give it all away, but where are you at with things?

Edge: Well, we're very excited. I mean, with so much material to choose from, we're sort of choosing the best ideas, best songs, and our problem is narrowing it down, so we're playing around with some kind of underlying themes that will help us. I think it's the spine. Once we've got the sort of thematic spine of the lyrics and the ideas, then we can sort of fit the songs into that overarching story and that's sort of, we're at that phase where it's time to really start going with the certain songs and putting those to one side. Not that they're not good also, but want this to be a really cohesive collection and we also are very excited about getting in the room together as a band and playing. Sometimes it's a four piece, sometimes a three piece. We want the recordings to have the band sound, the band chemistry in it, so that's kind of a focus as well, which is great. I mean, our band is kind of limited in some ways, but really has a lot of character, so when we play together and when we're making music, it just sounds like us. It's the remarkable thing no matter where the song started out in terms of, you know, early recordings or demos. It's like when we play together, there's a certain U2 thing that happens.

U2's The Edge Talks His Favorite New Music

Edge: You asked about what I'm listening to, and there's three songs actually that I picked. One, David Gray, he's got a new album out. "After The Harvest," is the lead track and it's absolutely brilliant song and I just, just in pure songwriting terms, that's definitely worth shaking out and then last time I was at a festival, Amyl and the Sniffers were playing.

Jenny Huston: So cool.

Edge: "You should not be doing that." I absolutely love that song, and then the other one, which I listen to again, is from my boy Levi Evans. "One Day at a Time" is the song and it just, you know when there's songs that conjures, it just connects with a moment and it's just this beautiful lyric. He's writing it from a personal perspective, but it really fits kind of how I'm feeling about the world right now. I'm sure everyone else is. There's so much craziness, so much kind of uncertainty around this. It's "One Day at a Time." It's just this great message, so that was the other one.

Related Stories

Bono: Stories of Surrender Documentary Premiering on Apple TV+

Brian Eno and U2's Original Soundtracks 1 Getting 30th Anniversary Edition For RSD

U2 Share Previously Unreleased 'Luckiest Man In The World'

Hear U2's Previously Unreleased Song 'Happiness'

News > U2