The Kentucky Gentlemen Offer Up 'Whiskey Does'

(MPG) Twin-brother country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen release "Whiskey Does," a boot-scootin' drinkin' song about pouring one up to get over heartbreak. It is the latest single from the pair's full-length debut album Rhinestone Revolution, which is out June 6 via River House Artists.

The Kentucky Gentlemen on their new single: "We had an absolute blast recording this one. 'Whiskey Does' is one of those 'drinking 'cause I want to stop thinking' kind of songs - the kind you blast when you're laughing through the heartbreak. Sometimes it's easier to toast to the losses when you've got a good vice in your glass. Breakups suck, but whiskey doesn't."

The Kentucky Gentlemen have been making their way in Nashville's country music scene as independent artists for the last decade while simultaneously embracing, defying, and expanding the constructs of genre. Recorded with producer David "Messy" Mescon (Megan Moroney, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, Reyna Roberts), Rhinestone Revolution encapsulates the infectious blend of authenticity, self-acceptance and joy that has led them to quickly become one of Nashville's most exciting new acts. The pair announced the album last month and shared the music video for their song "Made for Movin' On," an earworm blend of old school country and 2000s pop that Rolling Stone called "a catchy mid-tempo country-rocker that contains layers of depth." Earlier this year, they released the come-as-you-are country bop "Country Hymn," which prompted MusicRow to declare "These guys always know how to bring the party."

Rhinestone Revolution further expands on the eclectic sound that has been at the open-hearted center of The Kentucky Gentlemen's music, which Billboard described as a "potent blend of pop, country and R&B, built around tightly-fused, unmistakable blood harmonies." Recently featured at Ebony Magazine, the duo has garnered over a million streams with their recent singles and earned a rapidly growing fanbase with their live performances. They have taken their act across some of the biggest stages in country music, from Bourbon & Beyond to the Newport Folk Festival, toured with The War & Treaty, and collaborated with artists like Fancy Hagood ("Better Man") and Will Hoge ("Can I Be Country, Too?"). They have been named one of GLAAD's "New Voices in Country Music," and "Artists to Watch" by NPR, BET and Nashville Scene. Rhinestone Revolution follows the pair's 2022 debut EP The Kentucky Gentlemen: Vol. 1, featuring the breakout song "Whatever You're Up For" which Rolling Stone called "the most compelling commercial-country slow jam of the year."

The Kentucky Gentlemen 2025 Tour Dates

April 28 - New Orleans, LA @ Shorty Fest

April 30 - Key West, FL @ Key West Songwriter Festival

May 1 - Key West, FL @ Key West Songwriter Festival

May 15 - Batesville, AR @ Levitt AMP Batesville Music Series in Riverside Park

May 17 - Fairdale, KY @ Forest Fest

May 31 - Nashville, TN @ Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriter Session

June 19 - Lexington, KY @ Soulfeast Week

June 25 - Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Wednesday

July 5 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

August 1 - Chicago, IL @ Navy Pier

August 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Lake Park Musical Mondays

August 29 - Greensburg, PA @ Summersounds Concert Series

October 18 - McKinney, TX @ Rooted in Rhythm

Related Stories

The Kentucky Gentlemen Launch Rhinestone Revolution With 'Made For Movin' On' Video

The Kentucky Gentlemen Kick Off 2025 With 'Country Hymn'

Will Hoge And Country Any Way Collective Ask 'Can I Be Country Too?'

News > The Kentucky Gentlemen