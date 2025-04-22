The Used Add Second Leg To 25 Year Anniversary Tour

(BPM) The Used have announced the second leg of their expansive 25 Year Anniversary tour. After selling out dates in the UK, US and an upcoming run in Australia, American audience members will have a second chance to experience the band play their first three albums, The Used (2002), In Love and Death (2004), and Lies For the Liars (2007) in full.

Celebrating the group's dynamic career, each of these highly influential albums have been certified either platinum or gold by the RIAA, defining this generation of 2000s emo rock.

Travelling across the United States with over nearly 30 newly-added dates, the second leg of the tour will kick off on October 11, 2025 in Anaheim, CA, and continuing through the end of November, playing in Dallas, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Milwaukee, WI, and Philadelphia, PA.

Singer Bert McCracken shares: "We are so excited for the second leg of this 25 year anniversary tour. This first leg has been absolutely incredible. It's so fun playing these records in their entirety. We love seeing what each record means to the fans personally. It's amazing to play songs that we've never played before. These first three records means so much to us. We can't wait to see you there!"

Bassit Jepha adds: "The first leg has been absolutely incredible on the 25 year anniversary tour! It's incredibly rewarding to perform these records in their entirety. I really have genuinely enjoyed revisiting each record with you all. So excited that we can continue this musical adventure through the first three records with all of you on an extended second leg. Thank you for your love and support."

The Used Artist Presale kicks off Wednesday, April 23rd at 10:00 AM - Thursday, April 24th at 10:00 PM local time with password: MAYBEMEMORIES

Live Nation / Ticketmaster / AXS Presales: Wednesday, April 23 at 10:00 AM - Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 PM local time

Local / Venue / Radio Presales: Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM local time

Spotify Presale: Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM local time with the password: PARALYZED

All tickets will be available on Friday, April 25th at 10am local time.

The Used 2025 Leg 2 Tour Dates

October 11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

October 12 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

October 14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

October 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 26 - Austin, TX - Emo's

October 28 - Austin TX - Emo's

October 29 - Austin, TX - Emo's

November 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

November 7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

November 8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

November 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

November 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

November 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

