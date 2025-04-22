Ty Myers Expands The Select Tour

(CR) An unstoppable new headliner with superstar status, Ty Myers is adding 20 more dates to his must-see The Select Tour - a SOLD-OUT national run that's emerged as one of the hottest tickets in town for 2025. After selling out the tour's previously announced 45 dates in just minutes, the 17-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist is now giving fans the chance to catch him at a historic moment in his explosive career.

Tickets for The Select Tour added dates are available via an exclusive fan presale beginning Wednesday (4/23) at 10 a.m. local time and continuing through Thursday (4/24) at 10 p.m. local time. The public on-sale begins Friday (4/25) at 10 a.m. local time.

With stops at major cities like Denver, Dallas, and Washington, D.C., the extended run of The Select Tour will begin on July 31 at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. The newly added dates will find Myers playing even bigger rooms all over the country, including premier venues like The Pinnacle in Nashville (October 17).

Since kicking off The Select Tour in January, he's incited heartthrob-level pandemonium at each show, with fans lined up around the block and crowd members screaming along to every word. Thanks to that feverish response, the tour has seen a multitude of room upgrades (including in Boston and Seattle), with a number of second shows added to meet audience demand. Currently scheduled through November 8 at Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal Oak, MI, The Select Tour will now bring Myers' can't-miss live performance to over 137K fans.

Boasting more than 18.5 MILLION+ global streams per week (and an impressive 442 MILLION+ global streams to date), Myers took the name for The Select Tour from his acclaimed debut album, The Select - a January release that he quickly followed with The Select (Acoustic) and The Select (Deluxe) in order to feed his fans' nonstop frenzy for more new music. A potent showcase for his poignant storytelling and timeless musicianship, Myers' powerhouse full-length project includes massively popular standouts like his debut radio single "Ends of the Earth," which marks his first RIAA GOLD certification and Billboard Hot 100 chart debut.

HEADLINE DATES FOR TY MYERS' THE SELECT TOUR

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

APRIL

24 | Nacogdoches, TX - Banita Creek Hall - SOLD OUT!

MAY

3 | Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live - SOLD OUT!

15 | El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace - SOLD OUT!

16 | Flagstaff, AZ - The Orpheum Theater - SOLD OUT!

17 | Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren - SOLD OUT!

21 | San Diego, CA - Moonshine Beach - SOLD OUT!

22 | Paso Robles, CA - Barrelhouse Brewing Co. Amphitheater - SOLD OUT!

23 | Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - SOLD OUT!

24 | Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades - SOLD OUT!

29 | Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom - SOLD OUT!

30 | Seattle, WA - The Showbox - SOLD OUT!

31 | Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory - SOLD OUT!

JUNE

20 | Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen - SOLD OUT!

21 | Dothan, AL - The Plant - SOLD OUT!

26 | Midland, TX - The Tailgate - SOLD OUT!

JULY

17 | Chattanooga, TN - The Signal - SOLD OUT!

18 | Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle - SOLD OUT!

25 | Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion - SOLD OUT!

26 | Helotes, TX - Floore's Country Store - SOLD OUT!

NEWLY ADDED DATES

JULY

31 | Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

AUGUST

1 | Louisville, KY - Fourth Street Live!

14 | Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

SEPTEMBER

5 | Madison, WI - The Sylvee

6 | St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

20 | Abilene, TX - Potosi Live

26 | Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

OCTOBER

2 | Columbia, MO - Rose Park

3 | Wichita, KS - WAVE

16 | Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

17 | Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

23 | Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage

24 | Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

25 | Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

30 | Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

31 | Richmond, VA - The National

NOVEMBER

1 | Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

6 | Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

7 | Cleveland, OH - The Agora

8 | Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

