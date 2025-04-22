We Came As Romans Launching UK and Euro Tour This Fall

() We Came As Romans have announced their highly anticipated return to the UK and Europe for a fall 2025 headline tour. Joining them on the road as special guests will be the crushing Canadian deathcore outfit Brand of Sacrifice. The announcement follows the release of their hard-hitting new single "Bad Luck," which dropped last week via SharpTone Records.
Kicking off September 26th in London, the 15-date tour will bring the band's powerful and emotionally charged live show to fans across the UK, Netherlands, France, Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. The run wraps up on October 15th in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg.
Their latest single, "Bad Luck," is the band's first new material of 2025 and arrives as a deeply personal and defiant anthem about overcoming adversity. The track showcases the next evolution of the band's sound following their acclaimed 2022 album Darkbloom.
2025 UK/EU TOUR DATES
We Came As Romans w/ Brand of Sacrifice
26 Sep - Electric Brixton (London, UK)
27 Sep - Club Academy (Manchester, UK)
28 Sep - SWX (Bristol, UK)
30 Sep - 013 (Tilburg, NL)
01 Oct - Le Trabendo (Paris, FR)
03 Oct - Uebel & Gefahrlich (Hamburg, DE)
04 Oct - Essigfabrik (Cologne, DE)
06 Oct - Festsaal Kreuzberg (Berlin, DE)
07 Oct - Palac Akropolis (Prague, CZ)
08 Oct - Durer Kert (Budapest, HU)
09 Oct - Simm City (Vienna, AT)
11 Oct - Dynamo (Zurich, CH)
12 Oct - Garage (Saarbrucken, DE)
13 Oct - Theaterfabrik (Munich, DE)
15 Oct - Rockhal (Esch-sur-Alzette, LU)
