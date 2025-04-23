Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Delivers 'Us Against The World' Video

(AS) Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has released a music video for the track, "Us Against The World," a single from his most recent solo album Infinity Now.

The black and white video finds Wallen and the band in the desert, performing and cruising in a convertible. The simplicity matches the escalation in the music and allows the emotional heft of the song to come to the forefront. But it's not as simple as it seems. Stick around until the end for a little Lost Boys inspiration.

"Life, death, triumph, tragedy...love transcends it all," says Wallen. "'Us Against the World' is a song for the fighters, the believers, and the ones who never let go."

