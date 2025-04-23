Bryan Adams Announces Roll With The Punches North American Tour

(Live Nation) Bryan Adams has announced that he is hitting the road this fall with his massive "Roll With The Punches" North America 2025 tour, his biggest tour in years.

The 40-date arena run kicks off in Canada on 11 September with shows in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle and more before wrapping on 26 November in Minneapolis, MN. Special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will open for Adams on all U.S. dates and The Sheepdogs will provide direct support in Canada (excluding Calgary and Kelowna). Amanda Marshall will join as support in Calgary and Kelowna.

Adams says: "I'm so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll With The Punches Tour. We'll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album."

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an AMEX presale for the Canadiana dates and a Citi presale for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, April 29 (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale for all dates beginning Friday, May 2 at 10am local at BryanAdams.com.

AMEX PRESALE - CANADA: Tickets will first be available through an AMEX presale beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 10am local time with additional presales running throughout the week. General onsale begins Friday, May 2 at 10am local time.

CITI PRESALE - U.S.: Citi is the official card of the "Roll With The Punches" tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 10am local time until Friday, May 2 at 9am local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The 2025 "Roll With The Punches" tour launched in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year and heads to the UK & Ireland this May for 12 shows, followed by 35 dates across Europe. Named after Adams' upcoming 17th studio album, Roll With The Punches, the tour supports the record's late summer release on his own label, Bad Records. The album has already produced two singles: the title track, released in February, and its follow-up, Make Up Your Mind, which has become a radio hit in the UK.

The album release plans will be announced imminently.

With a touring legacy spanning over four decades and global hits like "Summer of '69" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," Bryan Adams is bringing his trademark energy and time-tested rock anthems to fans around the world once again.

"ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES" NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 11 - Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre*

Fri Sep 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Sat Sep 13 - Victoria, BC - Save On Foods Memorial Centre*

Tue Sep 23 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre*

Wed Sep 24 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place+

Fri Sep 26 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome+

Sat Sep 27 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Sun Sep 28 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre*

Mon Sep 29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

Thu Oct 2 - St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre*

Fri Oct 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*

Sat Oct 4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre*

Sun Oct 5 - Windsor, ON - Caesars*

Tue Oct 7 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre*

Wed Oct 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*

Thu Oct 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*

Sat Oct 11 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre*

Sun Oct 12 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre*

Wed Oct 15 - St. John's, NL - Mary Brown's Centre*

Sat Oct 25 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena^

Sun Oct 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden^

Wed Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Oct 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^

Sat Nov 1 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena^

Sun Nov 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^

Mon Nov 3 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena^

Wed Nov 5 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center^

Thu Nov 6 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena^

Fri Nov 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^

Sun Nov 9 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^

Mon Nov 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena^

Thu Nov 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center^

Sat Nov 15 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena^

Sun Nov 16 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena^

Tue Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

Wed Nov 19 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center^

Fri Nov 21 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^

Sat Nov 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center^

Mon Nov 24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

Wed Nov 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center^

*With The Sheepdogs

^With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

+With Amanda Marshall

