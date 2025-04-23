Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Pays Tribute To Dave Briggs

(CMHOF) The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum recently learned the news of David Briggs' passing. The museum issues the following statement:
"David Briggs could play keyboards in any style. For more than four decades, his deft touch graced countless country, R&B, rock and pop recordings. He was 18 years old when he played piano on Arthur Alexander's epochal Muscle Shoals hit 'You Better Move On.'
Recruited to Nashville by producer Owen Bradley, Briggs immediately became a studio fixture, enhancing records by Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and many more. He further shaped Music City in co-founding Quadrafonic Studio and opening his own House of David studio. He was a man of music through and through." - Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Watch an interview with David Briggs from 2011 from the museum's "Nashville Cats" program series here.
