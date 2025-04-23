Kendra Morris Shares 'Dear Buddy' Video

(PPR) 'Dear Buddy,' the newest track out from Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Kendra Morris, is a deeply moving love letter to her 10-year old. "It's a really personal song for me," Kendra shares, "and I think it will ring true to anyone looking out for someone younger than them."

The song was crafted at the Colemine Records studio in Loveland, Ohio and recorded and co-produced by Leroi Conroy. Utilizing a Tascam 388 and spring reverb on all vocals, 'Dear Buddy' washes warmly over the listener. Kendra's vocals were done in one single take, and the band (Premo Massiv on guitar, Monti Miramonti on bass, and Chauncey Yearwood on drums) provide nostalgic layered background vocal harmonies. Both the vibraphone and glockenspiel deliver counter melodies, creating a safe and comforting sonic plane.

'Dear Buddy' emits a sense of vulnerability from Kendra..."You can love so much it hurts," she says, " I wish that I could live all the rough patches that may come in life for my daughter, protect her from all the bumps & bruises. But, sometimes, the most important lessons are in those bumps, bruises... how can you appreciate winning if you don't know how to lose? All I can do is walk along side, let go, and just be there." The pain leads to growth; letting go is the most selfless act of love...

