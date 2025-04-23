Kesha's The Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance Goes Online

(BHM) Kesha appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday to discuss her new album, the upcoming tour, the supernatural, details about how she's aiming to change the music business landscape with her new independent music label, Kesha Records, and more.

Kesha's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show follows her recent announcement of a milestone North American headline tour - the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Feeld, The Tits Out Tour kicks off July 1 in West Valley City, UT's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Highlights include Kesha's first-ever headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City's Madison Square Garden (July 23). Support on all dates comes from newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters, marking their first North American tour in over a decade. Special guests on select dates also include pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18) and rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10).

Kesha's sixth studio album, . (PERIOD) - yes, it's just a period. - is an unapologetic, unfiltered declaration of artistic freedom and fearless authenticity from the 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated pop icon. Conceived, co-produced and co-written by Kesha, the 11-song collection transcends pop norms to create a raw, daring, and intensely personal sonic journey, a defiant act of self-expression that refuses to adhere to expectations or play it safe. More than just a new album, . (PERIOD) is Kesha at her most powerful best, turning her experiences into vibrant, audacious art with a spiked heel at the neck of pop culture.

Among its many exhilarating highlights, . (PERIOD) includes 2024's aforementioned "JOYRIDE" and the blockbuster "DELUSIONAL," both available everywhere now. Currently boasting over 103M streams at Spotify alone, "JOYRIDE" proved a true sensation since its Independence Day 2024 release, reaching #6 on Billboard's "Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles" and "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" along with the top 30 on "Pop Airplay" and chart success around the world from the UK to New Zealand. Produced by Zhone and Kesha, and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love, the track marked the triumphant first chapter of a milestone new era for Kesha, celebrating both her long overdue empowerment as an independent artist as well as a powerful sonic evolution following 2023's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Gag Order. Along with its popular achievement, "JOYRIDE" has been met by high-profile critical applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, and Vulture, to name only a few. Perhaps NYLON said it best: "Everything about 'JOYRIDE' is a trip...The original glitter-faced party animal of the 2010s is back with a fiery vengeance."

"JOYRIDE" joined by an equally acclaimed official music video streaming now at YouTube. Directed by Dimitri Basil (Kylie Minogue, Vance Joy), Cooper Roussel (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Miami Horror), and Laura Gorun (Joywave, Kings of Leon), the high-octane visual received wide-ranging attention from major publications and top online outlets around the globe, including Billboard, Vulture, and Rolling Stone, the latter of which raved, ""Kesha is taking her foot off the brakes and going full-speed ahead on her new video for 'JOYRIDE.' The video sees Kesha racing through the desert in a hot red convertible while being chased by a helicopter, gun-toting assassins, and a shirtless dude hell-bent on catching up to the pop diva."

LIVE 2025

MAY

29 - Glasgow, UK - House of Kesha @ O2 Academy 1 (SOLD OUT)

30 - Manchester, UK - House of Kesha @ Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

1 - London, UK - Mighty Hoopla †

† Festival Performance

KESHA & SCISSOR SISTERS: THE TITS OUT TOUR

NORTH AMERICA 2025

JULY

1 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

3 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

5 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

8 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion * ^

10 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

12 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

13 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

15 - Nashville, TN - Riverfront Park - Ascend Amphitheater ^

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #

21 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center #

26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake #

28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

29 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavillion at The Mann #

31 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater #

AUGUST

2 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

3 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion #

7 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

9 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

^ w/ Slayyyter

# w/ Rose Gray

