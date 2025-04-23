Pelican Deliver 'Pining For Ever' Visualizer

(DPR) Pelican have shared "Pining For Ever," the third advance sample of their first full length in six years, Flickering Resonance (coming May 16 on Run For Cover). The song arrives on the heels of a flurry of activity for the group, including appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Decibel magazine, wrapping up their expansive west coast tour with Russian Circles, and debuting the album in full at a 420 party at Chicago's Half Acre this past Sunday. Akin to the album's preceding singles the song in conjunction with an abstract visual by multidisciplinary artist Joshua Ford.

Pelican head back out in July for an east coast run with Porcelain before shifting to Europe for a run of festivals in August, including appearances at Arctangent, Motocultor, Void Festival, and more.

Though Pelican's thick sonic backbone remains intact, Flickering Resonance demonstrates a more humanistic side of the band, tapping into the spirit of their formative era when Schroeder-Lebec teamed with fellow guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw and brothers Bryan and Larry Herweg (on bass and drums respectively) during the heyday of Chicago's all ages hub Fireside Bowl. The venue's variegated booking style would often result in post-hardcore, space-rock, indie, metal, and emo bands sharing bills, unwittingly providing a vast template of influences for the young band. The album's eight songs manifest as an outward expression of the deep, grounded appreciation that dwells within the band members.

Related Stories

Pelican Share 'Indelible' From Their First New Album In 6 Years

Pelican Announce First New Album in 6 Years

A Place To Bury Strangers And Pelican Lead Additions To Post.Festival

News > Pelican