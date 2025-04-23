Pink Floyd Share 'A Saucerful of Secrets' Video From Pompeii Concert Film

(FD PR) The day before the cinematic return of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, the newly restored version of the groundbreaking 1972 film directed by Adrian Maben, a clip of the band's iconic performance of 'A Saucerful of Secrets' has been revealed. Watch here.

Digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage, with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson, the upcoming theatrical release presents the definitive version of this pioneering film. Screening in cinemas and IMAX worldwide from 24 April, tickets are now on sale here.

This will be followed by the live album, set for release by Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music, on CD, Digital Audio, and for the very first time in Dolby Atmos and on vinyl, from 2 May.

Pink Floyd At Pompeii pre-dates the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon. The film documents what Pink Floyd did before they became giants of the album charts on both sides of the Atlantic - where their music remains celebrated to this day. Set in the hauntingly beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy, this unique and immersive film captures Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience. Filmed in October 1971, the performance marked the very first live concert to take place at Pompeii, and features the vital 'Echoes,' 'A Saucerful of Secrets,' and 'One of These Days.' The breathtaking visuals of the amphitheatre, captured both day and night, amplify the magic of the performance. Additionally, the film includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on The Dark Side of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

Nick Mason said "Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side Of The Moon."

The film has been meticulously hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm cut negative - discovered in five dubiously labelled cans within Pink Floyd's own archives. This momentous breakthrough unearthed the very film that rolled through the cameras during those sweltering days amidst the ruins of Pompeii over 50 years ago.

Led by Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd, the team's mission was to preserve the integrity and beauty of the original picture. The film was scanned in 4K using advanced techniques to ensure the finest, sharpest detail. Colors were enhanced, and every frame was meticulously reviewed and repaired, maintaining a natural and vivid appearance with minimal grain adjustments.

"Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment. The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after," said Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd.

The film also features stunning sound quality with a new theatrical and home entertainment mix by Steven Wilson in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos that enhances the film's depth and clarity, preserving the authenticity and spirit of the original 1972 release. Wilson's aim was to remain faithful to how the band would have sounded on those scorching hot days in 1971.

Speaking at a special screening at BFI IMAX last week, Steven Wilson said: "I think it's very important, because it symbolizes the transition of Pink Floyd from a post-psychedelic, essentially improvisational band, to a conceptual rock band. And you see that transition in the movie, because they're recording Dark Side of the Moon. Things become more structured, less psychedelic, less improvisational, but the live footage is still very free and very experimental. So I think to have documented that transition is almost unheard of in any band's history."

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII is presented by RM Productions and directed by Adrian Maben. It is executive produced by Reiner Moritz and Michelle Arnaud. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.

