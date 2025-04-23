Seth MacFarlane Announces 'Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements'

(RM) 5x GRAMMY-nominated vocalist and Academy Award-nominated writer, actor, director, and producer, Seth MacFarlane reveals his brand new studio album, Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements, will be released on June 6th via Verve Records / Republic Records.

Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements is a one-of-a-kind album that includes twelve never-before-heard arrangements originally created for Frank Sinatra by his legendary collaborators Nelson Riddle, Billy May, and Don Costa. Written for some of Sinatra's most classic and celebrated albums, these historic arrangements remained in the private collection of the Sinatra family, unheard - until now. MacFarlane introduces the highly anticipated project with the first single, "Lush Life", out today.

In collaboration with the Sinatra family and estate, MacFarlane acquired the entire Sinatra music archive in 2018, and has brought these twelve remarkable arrangements to life with a 70-piece orchestra, featuring world-renowned musicians from Los Angeles and London, conducted by acclaimed British conductor John Wilson, and produced by MacFarlane's longtime musical collaborator Joel McNeely. Every song on the album was recorded as a live performance with this ensemble at George Lucas' famed Skywalker Sound Studios in Marin County, California.

The record's first single, Billy Strayhorn's "Lush Life", features the original conceptual arrangement by Nelson Riddle from 1958. All together, the twelve tracks on Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements are much more than a tribute to Frank Sinatra - they are a time capsule of rich musical history, opened for the first time, of undiscovered American treasures, in which MacFarlane's warm, expressive vocals breathe new life into these carefully preserved arrangements.

Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements is MacFarlane's ninth studio album. His critically acclaimed albums In Full Swing [2018], No One Ever Tells You [2016], and Music Is Better Than Words [2012] all received GRAMMY Award nominations for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album". Next year, he'll bring Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements to the stage with a live performance at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 17th, 2026, on sale now. Throughout his illustrious career across music, television, film, and comedy, MacFarlane is recognized for his passion and dedication to preserving orchestral music in modern entertainment and bringing classic sounds to modern audiences.

LUSH LIFE: THE LOST SINATRA ARRANGEMENTS TRACKLIST:

"Give Me The Simple Life"

"I Never Felt This Way Before"

"Lush Life"

"Flying Down to Rio"

"How Did She Look?"

"Who's In Your Arms Tonight?"

"A Wonderful Day Like Today"

"When Joanna Loved Me"

"Arrivederci, Roma"

"Hurry Home"

"Ain'tcha Ever Comin' Back"

"Shadows"

Related Stories

News > Seth MacFarlane