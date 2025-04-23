VAVO Teams with Diplo and Priscilla Block For 'Bullet'

(SMN) YEEDM innovator VAVO has teamed with Diplo and Priscilla Block for their latest genre-blurring release, "Bullet." With lyrics by Zach Abend, Ella Langley, and Lauren LaRue, "Bullet" is a kiss-off banger dripping with Block's sassy delivery. VAVO will hit Diplo's Honky Tonk at Stagecoach 2025 Friday (7:00-8:00) following a set from Diplo himself.
"Words can't really describe how proud and excited I am about this release. Diplo is literally one of the best music producers - period - and I've always dreamed about working on an original with him. He really is one of the pioneers of the country/dance music movement," shared VAVO's Jesse Fischer. "Priscilla was one of the first country artists to truly believe in YEEDM and had us remix multiple songs for her back in 2023. Seriously, someone pinch me because this has to be a dream!"
"I couldn't be more excited for this song. The second I heard it, I was obsessed!," added Block. "VAVO remixed a few of my songs in the past, so it's awesome to finally do an original together and having Diplo on it takes the song to a whole new level. I've been such a fan of his for a while and it's an honor to do something together. 'Bullet' feels like the soundtrack to summer 2025!"
VAVO most recently released a couplet of remixes, putting their YEEDM spin on David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle" and Kenny Roger's seminal classic "The Gambler." Their original release "Keep You With Me" with vocals from Ian Harrison is also available now.
