Whiskey Myers Announce New Album 'Whomp Whack Thunder'

(EBM) With cryptic videos sending fans into a frenzy to catch hidden clues and uncover their meaning, Whiskey Myers now officially confirm details of a new album on the way. The genre-defying six piece is back and bolder than ever with Whomp Whack Thunder, their highly anticipated seventh studio album set to release Sept. 26 via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records. Channeling the spirit of classic rock through a modern Southern lens - roaring guitars, thunderous drums and lyrics that cut deep.
Born from the piney woods of East Texas and shaped in the soul of Nashville during an immersive three weeks with renowned producer Jay Joyce - known for bringing edge, atmosphere and unpredictability to every project (Eric Church, Cage the Elephant, Halestorm, Lainey Wilson) - Whomp Whack Thunder is a strong statement from the multi-Platinum independent band.
A raw, hard-hitting preview arrives today, April 23, with lead single "Time Bomb," capturing the energy of a band pushing boundaries without losing their roots. Listen below ahead of the song's live debut at Stagecoach this Friday, April 25, offering a first glimpse at what promises to be one of the most dynamic records in Whiskey Myers' catalog.
"We didn't set out to chase a specific sound-we set out to make a Whiskey Myers record," reflects lead guitarist John Jeffers. "Jay pulled something out of us that's raw and real, and every track's got a piece of our story in it. This album's about where we've been, what we've lived and the scars we earned along the way - and I think Whomp Whack Thunder might just be our most fearless album yet."
Whomp Whack Thunder is the sound of a band at the height of its powers, marrying Southern swagger with arena-sized rock and soul-searching songwriting. Frontman Cody Cannon penned all eleven tracks solo, delivering stories that hit with the emotional weight of lived experience and the firepower of their signature sound. From the breakneck energy of "Tailspin" to the introspective grit of "Icarus" and the raucous stomp of "Ramblin' Jones," it's a record born of the road and shaped by nearly two decades of defiant, grassroots momentum.
The album features the full force of the band - Cannon (vocals, guitar), Jeffers (guitar), Cody Tate (guitar), Jamey Gleaves (bass), Jeff Hogg (drums) and Tony Kent (percussion, piano) - with Joyce also contributing keys, organ and guitar, crafting a sonic landscape that stretches from greasy blues-rock riffs to gospel-tinged country soul.
Ahead of the fall release, fans can catch early previews of the new music on the What We Were Born To Do Tour, kicking off June 6 and hitting cities across the U.S. throughout the summer. Whiskey Myers also co-headlines 14 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this year in addition to headlining their own personally curated festivals; the seventh annual Wiggy Thump Festival on May 10 in their hometown of Palestine, Texas and the inaugural Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation taking over Miramar Beach, Fla. Nov. 7-9.
Whomp Whack Thunder Track List
1. Time Bomb
2. Tailspin
3. I Got To Move
4. Rowdy Days
5. Icarus
6. Midnight Woman
7. Break These Chains
8. Born To Do
9. Rock N Roll
10. Ramblin' Jones
11. Monsters
Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates
What We Were Born To Do Tour
June 6 - Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
June 7 - La Vista, Neb. - The Astro
June 8 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument - Summit Arena
June 10 - Bonner, Mont. - KettleHouse Amphitheater
June 12 - Fargo, N.D. - Scheels Arena
June 13 - Prior Lake, Minn. - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater
June 14 - Gary, Ind. - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
June 15 - Interlochen, Mich. - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium
June 17 - Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater
June 18 - Huntington, W.V. - Mountain Health Arena
June 20 - Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theater
June 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE
June 25 - Johnson City, Tenn. - Freedom Hall Civic Center
June 26 - Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center
July 17 - Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater
July 18 - Birmingham, Ala. - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
July 19 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater
July 20 - Salem, Va. - Salem Civic Center
July 22 - Manteo, N.C. - Roanoke Island Festival Park
July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 25 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Virginia Beach Dome
July 26 - Richmond, Va. - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
July 27 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band
Aug. 7 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 - Quincy, Wash. - The Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 - Berkeley, Calif. - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Aug. 15 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 24 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 - Syracuse, N.Y. - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap
Aug. 30 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap
Sept. 1 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion
Additional Dates
April 25 - Indio, Calif. - Stagecoach
May 10 - Palestine, Texas - Wiggy Thump
June 5 - Clinton, Iowa - Tailgate N' Tallboys
June 21 - Milwaukee, Wisc. - Summerfest
June 27 - South Greenfield, Mo. - Baker-Spain Stampede
Oct. 11 - North Charleston, S.C. - Riverfront Revival
Nov. 7-9 - Miramar Beach, Fla. - Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"
