Whiskey Myers Announce New Album 'Whomp Whack Thunder'

(EBM) With cryptic videos sending fans into a frenzy to catch hidden clues and uncover their meaning, Whiskey Myers now officially confirm details of a new album on the way. The genre-defying six piece is back and bolder than ever with Whomp Whack Thunder, their highly anticipated seventh studio album set to release Sept. 26 via the band's own Wiggy Thump Records. Channeling the spirit of classic rock through a modern Southern lens - roaring guitars, thunderous drums and lyrics that cut deep.

Born from the piney woods of East Texas and shaped in the soul of Nashville during an immersive three weeks with renowned producer Jay Joyce - known for bringing edge, atmosphere and unpredictability to every project (Eric Church, Cage the Elephant, Halestorm, Lainey Wilson) - Whomp Whack Thunder is a strong statement from the multi-Platinum independent band.

A raw, hard-hitting preview arrives today, April 23, with lead single "Time Bomb," capturing the energy of a band pushing boundaries without losing their roots. Listen below ahead of the song's live debut at Stagecoach this Friday, April 25, offering a first glimpse at what promises to be one of the most dynamic records in Whiskey Myers' catalog.

"We didn't set out to chase a specific sound-we set out to make a Whiskey Myers record," reflects lead guitarist John Jeffers. "Jay pulled something out of us that's raw and real, and every track's got a piece of our story in it. This album's about where we've been, what we've lived and the scars we earned along the way - and I think Whomp Whack Thunder might just be our most fearless album yet."

Whomp Whack Thunder is the sound of a band at the height of its powers, marrying Southern swagger with arena-sized rock and soul-searching songwriting. Frontman Cody Cannon penned all eleven tracks solo, delivering stories that hit with the emotional weight of lived experience and the firepower of their signature sound. From the breakneck energy of "Tailspin" to the introspective grit of "Icarus" and the raucous stomp of "Ramblin' Jones," it's a record born of the road and shaped by nearly two decades of defiant, grassroots momentum.

The album features the full force of the band - Cannon (vocals, guitar), Jeffers (guitar), Cody Tate (guitar), Jamey Gleaves (bass), Jeff Hogg (drums) and Tony Kent (percussion, piano) - with Joyce also contributing keys, organ and guitar, crafting a sonic landscape that stretches from greasy blues-rock riffs to gospel-tinged country soul.

Ahead of the fall release, fans can catch early previews of the new music on the What We Were Born To Do Tour, kicking off June 6 and hitting cities across the U.S. throughout the summer. Whiskey Myers also co-headlines 14 dates of the Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band later this year in addition to headlining their own personally curated festivals; the seventh annual Wiggy Thump Festival on May 10 in their hometown of Palestine, Texas and the inaugural Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" music vacation taking over Miramar Beach, Fla. Nov. 7-9.

Whomp Whack Thunder Track List

1. Time Bomb

2. Tailspin

3. I Got To Move

4. Rowdy Days

5. Icarus

6. Midnight Woman

7. Break These Chains

8. Born To Do

9. Rock N Roll

10. Ramblin' Jones

11. Monsters

Upcoming Whiskey Myers Tour Dates

What We Were Born To Do Tour

June 6 - Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

June 7 - La Vista, Neb. - The Astro

June 8 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument - Summit Arena

June 10 - Bonner, Mont. - KettleHouse Amphitheater

June 12 - Fargo, N.D. - Scheels Arena

June 13 - Prior Lake, Minn. - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater

June 14 - Gary, Ind. - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

June 15 - Interlochen, Mich. - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium

June 17 - Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater

June 18 - Huntington, W.V. - Mountain Health Arena

June 20 - Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theater

June 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE

June 25 - Johnson City, Tenn. - Freedom Hall Civic Center

June 26 - Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center

July 17 - Macon, Ga. || Atrium Health Amphitheater

July 18 - Birmingham, Ala. - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 19 - Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater

July 20 - Salem, Va. - Salem Civic Center

July 22 - Manteo, N.C. - Roanoke Island Festival Park

July 24 - Charlotte, N.C. - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Virginia Beach Dome

July 26 - Richmond, Va. - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 27 - Cherokee, N.C. - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Live in 25 Tour with Tedeschi Trucks Band

Aug. 7 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Quincy, Wash. - The Gorge Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 - Berkeley, Calif. - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Aug. 15 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Noblesville, Ind. - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 24 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 - Syracuse, N.Y. - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap

Aug. 30 - Vienna, Va. - Wolf Trap

Sept. 1 - Gilford, N.H. - BankNH Pavilion

Additional Dates

April 25 - Indio, Calif. - Stagecoach

May 10 - Palestine, Texas - Wiggy Thump

June 5 - Clinton, Iowa - Tailgate N' Tallboys

June 21 - Milwaukee, Wisc. - Summerfest

June 27 - South Greenfield, Mo. - Baker-Spain Stampede

Oct. 11 - North Charleston, S.C. - Riverfront Revival

Nov. 7-9 - Miramar Beach, Fla. - Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon"

